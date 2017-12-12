search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyd doctor forced to work for free, not allowed to leave Saudi; wife seeks MEA help

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
The doctor's wife said that her husband was told by the employer that a few patients sued the centre for not providing free treatment.
A Hyderabad-based doctor has appealed to the MEA for the safe return of her husband stranded in Saudi Arabia after his employer has allegedly been delaying his return. (Photo: Twitter)
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based doctor has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the safe return of her husband stranded in Saudi Arabia after his employer has allegedly been delaying his return.

"My husband left for Saudi in 2012 to work in a Dentoplast centre as he is an orthodontist, the centre is owned by a doctor named Ali. In 2014, he renewed his contract and in 2016 it was finished. Even after completion of the contract, the employer is just postponing his exit," Dr Pavithra Mallam, wife of Anil Mallam Balaiah (doctor) said.

 

She said that when her husband Balaiah asked the reason for the delay, he was told by the employer that in March a few patients sued the centre for not providing free treatment.

"The patients were treated by my husband. The employer has kept him there saying he will not let Balaiah exit till the case comes to an end," she added.

Mallam added that the reason given by the employer makes no sense, as the employer is not paying any salary to her husband for the last five months.

She added, "I have tweeted the matter to EAM Sushma Swaraj, Indian embassy in Riyadh and have also received a reply from the Indian embassy asking for all the details."

Tags: hyderabad doctor, hyderabad doctor in saudi arabia, dentoplast centre, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




