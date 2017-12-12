Don’t drag us into Gujarat elections: Pakistan on Narendra Modi’s remark

New Delhi: Pakistan on Monday reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge of interference in the Gujarat polls, saying Islamabad should not be “dragged” into Indian electoral debate and that victories should be won on one’s “own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies which are utterly baseless and irresponsible”.

Mr Modi had sparked a huge controversy on Sunday when he pointed towards a recent dinner at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house which was attended by prominent dignitaries from Pakistan besides senior Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back and condemned the “unwarranted” statement by Pakistan, asking it not to sermonise to India. He alleged that the Pakistani statement sought to “bail out” the Congress party.

In a tweet on Monday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, “India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible.” The law minister hit back on this reaction.

“On Tuesday, a very curious statement has been released by Pakistan foreign office condemning Pakistan being dragged into India’s election and stated that Indians must learn to fight the elections on their own. I wish to tell Pakistan that Indians are capable of contesting (elections in) India’s democracy on their own as they do India’s Prime Minister is a popularly elected PM,”

He added, “The role of Pakistan in promoting terrorism in India is too well known in the entire world. Please stop giving us lessons. We are proud of India’s democracy.” he said. “ ... Pakistan comes out with an official statement in many ways seeking to bail out Congress party. Is it too suspicious? Surely, the country will draw its own conclusion,” he added.

It is common for diplomats stationed in New Delhi and visiting dignitaries to attend social events including private dinners. Mr. Aiyar himself has been a former diplomat.

Union ministers in the Modi government too have, in their official capacity, attended formal occasions at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi previously. Mr Modi had himself visited Pakistan two years ago to personally extend greetings to the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his birthday on Mr Sharif’s invitation.