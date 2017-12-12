search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t drag us into Gujarat elections: Pakistan on Narendra Modi’s remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back and condemned the “unwarranted” statement by Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Pakistan on Monday reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge of interference in the Gujarat polls, saying Islamabad should not be “dragged” into Indian electoral debate and that victories should be won on one’s “own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies which are utterly baseless and irresponsible”.

Mr Modi had sparked a huge controversy on Sunday when he pointed towards a recent dinner at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house which was attended by prominent dignitaries from Pakistan besides senior Congress leaders.

 

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back and condemned the “unwarranted” statement by Pakistan, asking it not to sermonise to India. He alleged that the Pakistani statement sought to “bail out” the Congress party.  

In a tweet on Monday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, “India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible.” The law minister hit back on this reaction. 

a

“On Tuesday, a very curious statement has been released by Pakistan foreign office condemning Pakistan being dragged into India’s election and stated that Indians must learn to fight the elections on their own. I wish to tell Pakistan that Indians are capable of contesting  (elections in) India’s democracy on their own as they do  India’s Prime Minister is a popularly elected PM,” 

He added, “The role of Pakistan in promoting terrorism in India is too well known in the entire world. Please stop giving us lessons. We are proud of India’s democracy.” he said. “ ... Pakistan comes out with an official statement  in many ways seeking to bail out Congress party. Is it too suspicious? Surely, the country will draw its own conclusion,” he added.

It is common for diplomats stationed in New Delhi and visiting dignitaries to attend social events including private dinners. Mr. Aiyar himself has been a former diplomat. 

Union ministers in the Modi government too have, in their official capacity, attended formal occasions at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi previously. Mr Modi had himself visited Pakistan two years ago to personally extend greetings to the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his birthday on Mr Sharif’s invitation.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Apologise for 'spreading falsehood', Manmohan tells PM; Jaitley hits back
Mani Shankar Aiyar had gone to Pak to give my 'supari', alleges Modi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From ad shoot, dating, heartbreak to marriage: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma love story

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy on Monday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma / Twitter)
 

It's official! Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma in Italy; see pics

The wedding is currently being attended by only close family members and friends, and given the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jharkhand hosts open kissing contest for couples competing for longest kiss

Marandi claims it's a way to reduce divorce rates (Photo: YouTube)
 

Animal activist travels 5000 miles to rescue dogs from slaughter

Her charity Birmingham Greyhound Protection has received £3,000 in donations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey reveals the 5 phases of a relationship

5 phases of a relationship explained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US boy’s anti-bullying video goes viral, attracts support from celebrities

Rapper Snoop Dogg encouraged Jones to get in touch with him by direct message. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unscientific methods make Hyderabad roads bumpy

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been spending Rs 250 crore annually on roads. 

Telangana plans to form road safety wing to curb accidents soon

Minister K.T. Rama Rao said all departments should work hard to reduce accidents and deaths. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Dr Lalji Singh’s death gives a jolt to CCMB

Dr Lalji Singh

Hyderabad: Dr Lalji Singh was pioneer of cutting-edge DNA technology

A file picture of Lalji Singh with former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Man held for comment against Bharat Mata

 A case was booked against the man under relevant sections of the IPC. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham