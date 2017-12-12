search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi court grants bail to meat exporter Moin Qureshi in money laundering case

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
ED had earlier in Dec opposed Qureshi's bail plea, saying he could hamper the ongoing probe, after which the court had reserved its verdict.
In his bail application, Moin Qureshi had told the court that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody; he had said that the probe in the case was over and he was not required further by the ED. (Photo: ANI)
 In his bail application, Moin Qureshi had told the court that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody; he had said that the probe in the case was over and he was not required further by the ED. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi was on Tuesday granted bail by a Delhi court in a money laundering case.

Special judge Arun Bharadwaj, who had reserved the order on Qureshi's application on December 4, gave him the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety of a like amount.

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier in December opposed the bail plea of Qureshi, saying he could hamper the ongoing investigation, after which the court had reserved its verdict.

ED special counsel N K Matta had alleged that Qureshi, arrested on August 25, should not be granted the relief as the allegations levelled against him were grave and there were chances that he may flee from justice if enlarged on bail.

In his bail application, the accused had told the court that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody. He had said that the probe in the case was over and he was not required further by the ED.

The ED had earlier claimed in the court that "the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees...."

The agency had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

According to the agency, Qureshi was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was "not cooperating in the probe.”

Tags: enforcement directorate, prevention of money laundering act, hawala transactions, meat exporter moin qureshi, moin qureshi bail plea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat marries Anushka, here are the hilarious tweets that followed soon after

The hashtags #VirushkaWedding and #VirushkaKiShadi have gone viral becoming Twitter’s top trends.
 

Shillong nurse, who assisted in over 1000 childbirths, retires at 80

Kong Kyiek served at the Kharang Rural Centre for 62 years, working almost every day, attending to medical emergencies even at night. (Phot: PTI/Representational)
 

How Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Akhtar wished Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their wedding picture on Twitter to make official announcement of their wedding . (Photo: Twitter/ Virat Kohli)
 

Govt imposes restrictions on condom ads on TV, Twitter goes berserk

The government said its decision was based on rules stating that no advertisements which “endanger the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices” should be allowed. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Beware: Office teabags contain 17 times more germs than a toilet seat

Using anti-bacterial wipes on kitchen surfaces and regularly cleaning the mug can pay huge dividends in terms of maintaining a healthy workforce. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Having older brothers increases men’s chances of being gay

Authors of the study say that the research is a major advance in understanding the origins of sexual orientation in men.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shillong nurse, who assisted in over 1000 childbirths, retires at 80

Kong Kyiek served at the Kharang Rural Centre for 62 years, working almost every day, attending to medical emergencies even at night. (Phot: PTI/Representational)

Sr SC advocate Rajeev Dhavan quits practice after 'humiliation in court'

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who has a career spanning over three decades, was admonished by the Supreme Court in three cases taken up on three consecutive days last week. (Photo: File)

Jisha rape, murder: Accused Ameerul Islam guilty, declares Kerala court

Police produces Ameerul Islam before the Kuruppampady judicial first class magistrate court in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo: DC | File)

Sea-show in Gujarat: Modi flies to Dharoi Dam in India's first seaplane

Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of voting on Thursday in Gujarat, where the campaigning has been aggressive and high-pitched. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Snowfall cuts off Valley from country: Flights suspended, Srinagar-Jammu NH shut

The situation will be reviewed around noon and if visibility improves flight operations will be restored, Director of Srinagar airport, Sharad Kumar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham