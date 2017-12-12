Cancelling RK Nagar bypoll again will bring disgrace to EC: C Nallaswamy

Madurai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) should not cancel the RK Nagar by-election once again, and in case the poll is cancelled again on charges of bribing voters, it would affect the dignity of the ECI, said C Nallaswamy, secretary of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists' Association.

Speaking to reporters at Madurai on Monday, Nallaswamy said that the commission had cancelled the by-election to RK Nagar in April this year on the charge of distributing cash and gifts to the voters.

"Now we are getting information that cash up to Rs 20,000 is distributed to voters in the constituency. But if the ECI cancels the by-election for this reason, it will bring disgrace to the commission," warned Nallaswamy, president of Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement.

"If the people vote according to their conscience, Kathiresan, who is contesting from our Movement in 'chappal' symbol, will win in the election," he claimed.

Coming down heavily against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for having failed to fulfill his promise of promoting the sales of Neera (palm nectar), Nallaswamy said that from January 21, they will tap toddy across the state and use it.

Stating that digging bore-wells up to 1,000 feet deep was affecting the groundwater resources, Nallaswamy urged the state government to take steps to stop digging new bore-wells in a phased manner.