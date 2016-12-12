Nation, Current Affairs

AP, TN on edge as IMD warns Vardah may not weaken during landfall

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 10:34 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 11:46 am IST
The earlier forecast made by the IMD was that it would weaken into a cyclonic storm, thereby reducing its intensity considerably.
The rainfall intensity will increase gradually becoming heavy to very heavy rainfall. (Photo: PTI)
 The rainfall intensity will increase gradually becoming heavy to very heavy rainfall. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Cyclonic storm Vardah, which was earlier expected to weaken considerably, may not see its intensity going down when it makes landfall near Chennai on Monday.

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, (IMD), Vardah, which is currently, a very severe cyclonic storm, will weaken, but only to a severe cyclonic storm.

The earlier forecast made by the IMD was that it would weaken into a cyclonic storm, thereby reducing its intensity considerably.

At 9:30 am, the cyclone was lay centered around 105 kms east-northeast of Chennai. By the time it makes a landfall, its wind speed is expected to be 100-110 kmph with winds gusting up to 120 kmph.

The wind speed during a very severe cyclonic storm is 120 to 130 kmph. In a severe cyclonic storm the wind speed is somewhere between 110 to 80 kmph.

One of the major reasons for destruction in any cyclone is the wind velocity, apart from heavy to heavy rains and flooding.

Rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is very likely during 36 hrs.

The rainfall intensity will increase gradually becoming heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-19 cm) at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm) over Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh on December 12, the IMD said.

Tidal wave of about one metre height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate the low lying areas of Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh during the time of landfall.

Tags: cyclone, vardah, imd, storm
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The armed forces have also been asked to be on standby with the army, navy and air force prepared to be deployed anytime as and when required. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Vardah: 15 NDRF teams deployed in TN, Andhra Pradesh

Each NDRF team, comprising about 45 personnel, has been equipped with rescue gadgets and boats in order to respond to any situation.
12 Dec 2016 11:36 AM
Heavy rain and strong winds that lashed the city and other coastal areas of Tamil Nadu due to cyclone Vardah. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Vardah: Rail and air services affected in Chennai

Around 25 incoming flights, were diverted to the nearby Hyderabad and Bangalore airports due to strong winds and poor visibility.
12 Dec 2016 11:44 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli jokes about James Anderson’s dig

Virat Kohli did not have a clue what James Anderson said about him. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: OK Jaanu trailer brings alive Shraddha-Aditya's endearing chemistry again

Screengrabs from trailer of the film.
 

Twitter explodes as India beat England by an innings

England were outplayed by India in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

The VoLTE phase: Changes in the way we communicate

Almost all Indian mobile providers are gradually ‘evolving’ from 3G to 4G networks which effectively multiply transmit speeds by a factor of 10.
 

Crack the cancer code with tech

From an Indian standpoint, SAP believes that disease behaviour and care behaviour should never be combined.
 

Reports of Mahira promoting Raees are false, SRK informs Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray's MNS had earlier threatened to stall 'Raees' for the casting of a Pakistani actor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indonesian President to hold delegation level talks with Modi today

Widodo arrived in New Delhi last tonight on a two-day visit to India. (Photo: ANI)

Note ban no surgical strike on black money, affecting poor: Hardik Patel

Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Could've dragged Mamata by hair and thrown her out: WB BJP chief stirs row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan suggested the name cyclone 'Vardah'

Representational Image.

Rahul Gandhi’s remark kiddish, immature: Venkaiah Naidu

Information & Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham