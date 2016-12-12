TRS to discuss pet plans during Winter Session of Assembly

Hyderabad: Like it has been for the last two and half years, the ruling TRS will again be on the offensive against the Opposition in the winter session of the Assembly.

It has also decided to take up special discussion almost every day on all its flagship programmes and schemes. “We don’t have any objection to allowing the Opposition to take up any issue in the house, but they all have to fall in line with the discipline of the house and the agenda. We will not spare taking action agai-nst the members who are unruly,’’ legislative affa-irs minister T. Harish Rao said on Sunday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been proposing a new agenda for the ruling party by taking up a special discussion on all the flagship programmes of the government.

Accordingly, the legislative affairs minister has prepared a set of items like special discussion on Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, new irrigation projects and other development and welfare activities on a day-to-day basis.

The government which completed two and a half years in office by December 2 could not conduct any public meeting as planned due to the impact of demonetisation. However it has decided to utilise the winter session of the legislature for a publicity blitzkrieg on all its schemes.

“There is nothing wrong in these special discussions. Earlier during the Telugu Desam and Congress regimes such things have taken place. After all government schemes and policies are meant for the public. If the Opposition is serious about any lapses on the part of the government, they can participate in the discussions and rai-se whatever they wish to,’’ Mr Harish Rao said.

Meanwhile, sources said, both the Congress and the TD who together have 15 members (excluding the defected) will coordinate their efforts to corner the government especially on fee reimbursement to students, one-time clearance of farmers loan waiver etc. The Opposition including BJP has decided to put the government in a corner over various issu-es concerning Hydera-bad including bad roads, illegal buildings etc.