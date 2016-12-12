Nation, Current Affairs

TRS to discuss pet plans during Winter Session of Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published Dec 12, 2016, 1:31 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 1:50 am IST
TRS will again be on the offensive against the Opposition in the winter session of the Assembly.
Telangana Assembly
 Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Like it has been for the last two and half years, the ruling TRS will again be on the offensive against the Opposition in the winter session of the Assembly.

It has also decided to take up special discussion almost every day on all its flagship programmes and schemes. “We don’t have any objection to allowing the Opposition to take up any issue in the house, but they all have to fall in line with the discipline of the house and the agenda. We will not spare taking action agai-nst the members who are unruly,’’ legislative affa-irs minister T. Harish Rao said on Sunday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been proposing a new agenda for the ruling party by taking up a special discussion on all the flagship programmes of the government.

Accordingly, the legislative affairs minister has prepared a set of items like special discussion on Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, new irrigation projects and other development and welfare activities on a day-to-day basis.

The government which completed two and a half years in office by December 2 could not conduct any public meeting as planned due to the impact of demonetisation. However it has decided to utilise the winter session of the legislature for a publicity blitzkrieg on all its schemes.

“There is nothing wrong in these special discussions. Earlier during the Telugu Desam and Congress regimes such things have taken place. After all government schemes and policies are meant for the public. If the Opposition is serious about any lapses on the part of the government, they can participate in the discussions and rai-se whatever they wish to,’’ Mr Harish Rao said.

Meanwhile, sources said, both the Congress and the TD who together have 15 members (excluding the defected) will coordinate their efforts to corner the government especially on fee reimbursement to students, one-time clearance of farmers loan waiver etc. The Opposition including BJP has decided to put the government in a corner over various issu-es concerning Hydera-bad including bad roads, illegal buildings etc.

Tags: opposition, telangana assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man quits job over son's 'inappropriate' haircut in UK

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie, 7, to St Mary's CofE Primary School in Willesden, north west London, with a haircut. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan cricketer accused of bringing a female guest to his hotel room

Earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman was also accused for bringing female guests to his hotel room and was charged with a heavy fine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This comedian hates Fawad Khan and he has a valid reason for it

He also said he hates the chaiwalla who has blue eyes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photographer climbs world's highest bridge to propose to his girlfriend

He posted the picture on Facebook for his girlfriend to see on a Bali trip (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Deccan Chronicle wins Unicef award for toilet dignity report

Cine writer Dr Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, former IAS officer and jury chairperson Rachel Chatterji and Unicef TS incharge Sanykutty George present the Unicef media award to DC’s U. Sudhakar Reddy for his reports on a teenager ending her life as her house did not have a toilet. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Telangana: Mobile app to give tank works information

Engineers of the irrigation department have taken up works of uploading details regarding the tank (Representational Image)

Telangana Group-2 post tests to turn descriptive

Currently, the Group-2 test comprised only of objective questions. (Represatational Image)

Property registrations pick up in Hyderabad

Most of the people in Hyderabad spent their Sunday holiday waiting for long hours to withdraw money from ATMs. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Small note shortage hits sales

Most of the people in Hyderabad spent their Sunday holiday waiting for long hours to withdraw money from ATMs. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham