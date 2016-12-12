Those who give work to Pakistanis are enemies of India: Shiv Sena tells Modi

Pakistani artistes, technicians and TV people come to India to earn money, while touting words like friendship and ties, Shiv Sena said. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a cue from US President-elect Donald Trump's decision to protect jobs for "sons of the soil" and act against Pakistani artistes "snatching" jobs from Indians in the country.

"Pakistani artistes, technicians and TV people come to India to earn money, while touting words like friendship and ties. They snatch away livelihood of locals here. Can India implement a policy like Trump and say that these Pakistanis won't get a job here and also declare that those who give work to Pakistanis are the enemies of India," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

President-elect Trump had recently said that he would not allow Americans to be replaced by foreign workers, in an apparent reference to cases like that of Disney World and other American companies wherein people hired on H-1B visas, including Indians, displaced US workers.

"What someone like Trump can do, our PM, who is known as courageous and knowledgeable, can certainly do," the Sena said.

The Sena claimed that Trump seems to have been inspired by Balasaheb Thackeray on his slogan of 'jobs in the US for sons of soil only'.

India is going to bear the maximum impact of Trump's stance and it should be seen how Modi government deals with it by talking to Trump, the editorial said.

Incidentally, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan called upon MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday ahead of his upcoming film "Raees", which features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

The issue of Pakistani artists created a storm this year after the MNS objected to casting of actors from the neighbouring country in Bollywood movies citing their involvement in terrorist attacks in India.

In October, the MNS had staged high-voltage protests against the release of filmmaker Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. But they later withdrew it after assurances from the film fraternity following 'mediation' by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to calm tempers.