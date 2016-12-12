 LIVE !  :  Indina Team (Photo: DC) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 5: India four wickets away from sealing the series
 
Tata Group director Vijay Singh slams Mistry, denies role in VVIP chopper scam

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 8:54 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 9:04 am IST
‘To connect me with this matter is slanderous and malicious,’ Vijay Singh said.
Ousted Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. (Photo: PTI)
 Ousted Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh vehmently denied ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry's allegations of having played a key role in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, saying the Cabinet had approved the deal well after he had retired from government service.

"I was defence secretary from 2007-2009 and the present cases being prosecuted by CBI pertain to 2004-2005. The Augusta Westland acquisition was approved by the Cabinet well after my retirement," he said in an emailed statement. Singh in one of the directors of the Tata group.

Earlier on Sunday, Mistry had alleged: "As Defence Secretary, Singh was a key official involved in award of Rs 3600 crore VVIP helicopter contract to AugustaWestland in 2010".

"To connect me with this matter is slanderous and malicious," Singh, an independent director on Tata Sons board, said.

Tags: chopper scam, cyrus mistry, agustawestland
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

