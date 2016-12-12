Rs 93.52 lakh in Rs 2000 notes seized from 7 persons in Jaipur, IT probe on

New notes of Rs 2000 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Police on Monday seized Rs 93.52 lakh in denomination of Rs 2,000 currency notes from seven persons, of whom three were arrested and the rest detained, in separate cases in Jaipur.

Two persons were detained allegedly after Rs 64 lakh, of which Rs 58 lakh was in denomination of Rs 2,000 notes, was seized from them, police said.

"On a tip off, a joint team of the CID's Crime Branch and local police intercepted their car when it was roaming in the area apparently to facilitate exchange of demonetised notes," DCP (West) Ashok Gupta said, adding of the total amount Rs 6 lakh was in denomination of Rs 100 notes.

The Income Tax department has been informed about the seizure and they are probing the matter, he said.

In another incident, three persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a Bikaner-based businessman of Rs 83 lakh that was in denomination of Rs 2,000 notes.

"Three of the five accused in the case have been arrested.

All of them were friends of businessman Rajesh. Police have also seized Rs 28 lakh from their possession," Gupta said, adding the other accused, both policeman, are absconding.

The incident occurred two to three days back when he had come here to meet them and exchange his money in demonetized Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, he said.

"The accused took him to a flat and after a while he was tricked into believing that two policemen had come into the complex. He was asked to throw the money in a plot adjacent to the flat," the DCP said, adding the accused policemen picked up the money.

The victim had registered a complaint following the incident, he said.

In the outskirts of the city police caught two locals when they were exchanging scrapped notes with new ones.

"Rs 8 lakh, including Rs 7.52 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes, were recovered from Shyam Lal and Bhanwar who were exchanging notes in near Ajayrajpura village," SHO at SEZ police station Gayasuddin said.

The I-T department has been informed about the matter, he said.