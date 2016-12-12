Nation, Current Affairs

No mechanical sand mining allowed, NGT tells Andhra, Telangana govts

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 5:40 pm IST
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar took note of photographs filed by an NGO.
Andhra Pradesh government has shelved e-auctions for sand mining in the state. (Photo: File)
 Andhra Pradesh government has shelved e-auctions for sand mining in the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to ensure that there is no mechanical sand mining on the riverbeds in the states.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar took note of photographs filed by an NGO and directed both the states to file affidavits of secretaries concerned on the issue of sand mining in major rivers like Krishna, Godavari, Vamsadhara, Penna, Pranahita and their tributaries.

"Both the states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shall file affidavits of Secretaries concerned as it is specifically contended by the applicant that largescale illegal and unauthorised mining is going on in both the States.

"In the meanwhile we restrain both the States, any corporation, authority or person for carrying on mechanical mining in the river bed," the bench said.

The green panel's direction came while hearing a plea by NGO Readiness for Empowerment through Legitimate Action (RELA) and Polavaram Mandal ex-president Vara Laxmi seeking directions to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odissa and Maharashtra governments to ban illegal sand mining.

The matter is now listed for hearing on January 25, 2017.

The plea, filed through advocate Sravan Kumar, had also sought directions to formulate and place on record strategy to prevent illegal mining and a cumulative impact study on rampant sand mining in these states.

Tags: national green tribunal, andhra pradesh, telangana, sand mining
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
 

When Sunil Gavaskar saved a family during Mumbai riots

Sunil Gavaskar senior was presented with the Golden Jubilee Life Time Achievement Award by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 

5 times Rajinikanth gave extremely memorable performances in Bollywood

Stills from his films.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Vardah to reach Karnataka tomorrow; NDRF, Navy deployed in AP

22 diving teams have been kept on standby at Visakhapatnam for immediate deployment. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Students thrashed by 20 people for not rising for national anthem

Four boys and four girls were attacked, allegedly by a group of 20, during the 11.30 am show of

List of major cyclones that have hit India over the last few years

Heavy rain and strong winds that lashed the city and other coastal areas of Tamil Nadu due to cyclone Vardah. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Vardah makes landfall near Chennai, 2 killed in heavy rains

260 trees and 37 electric poles had fallen and 190 trees removed. As many 224 roads were blocked and 24 huts damaged.

Guntur: Shortage of liquid cash hits Ayyappa devotees

Sabarimala Ayyappan temple
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham