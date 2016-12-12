Hackers strike NDTV after Rahul Gandhi, Vijay Mallya Twitter accounts breach

New Delhi: Two television journalists from the NDTV have been hacked by the same group that had previously targeted Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party, and industrialist Vijay Mallya.

From NDTV, Ravish Kumar and Barkha Dutt found their Twitter accounts hacked. An email account and password of one of the journalists is believed to have been made public.

On Sunday, a group that has identified itself as ‘Legion’ purportedly posted a statement explaining their actions.

“We use Twitter as a means to reach the public. We don’t just hack Twitter accounts. Go through the data and find out.”

“Email, Twitter accounts of senior NDTV journalists have been hacked. Attempts are being made to use emails out of context. We are asking relevant authorities, including courts, to take strong action,” the statement read.

This is the same group that has claimed responsibility for hacking the Twitter account of industrialist Vijay Mallya. Mallya’s home address and phone number were made available to public.