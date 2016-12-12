Nation, Current Affairs

Hackers strike NDTV after Rahul Gandhi, Vijay Mallya Twitter accounts breach

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2016, 1:32 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 1:57 am IST
On Sunday, a group that has identified itself as ‘Legion’ purportedly posted a statement explaining their actions.
Senior NDTV journalist Barkha Dutt. (Photo: Facebook)
 Senior NDTV journalist Barkha Dutt. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Two television journalists from the NDTV have been hacked by the same group that had previously targeted Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party, and industrialist Vijay Mallya.

From NDTV, Ravish Kumar and Barkha Dutt found their Twitter accounts hacked. An email account and password of one of the journalists is believed to have been made public.

On Sunday, a group that has identified itself as ‘Legion’ purportedly posted a statement explaining their actions.

“We use Twitter as a means to reach the public. We don’t just hack Twitter accounts. Go through the data and find out.”

“Email, Twitter accounts of senior NDTV journalists have been hacked. Attempts are being made to use emails out of context. We are asking relevant authorities, including courts, to take strong action,” the statement read.

This is the same group that has claimed responsibility for hacking the Twitter account of industrialist Vijay Mallya. Mallya’s home address and phone number were made available to public.

Tags: barkha dutt, ravish kumar

Lifestyle Gallery

These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man quits job over son's 'inappropriate' haircut in UK

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie, 7, to St Mary's CofE Primary School in Willesden, north west London, with a haircut. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan cricketer accused of bringing a female guest to his hotel room

Earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman was also accused for bringing female guests to his hotel room and was charged with a heavy fine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This comedian hates Fawad Khan and he has a valid reason for it

He also said he hates the chaiwalla who has blue eyes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photographer climbs world's highest bridge to propose to his girlfriend

He posted the picture on Facebook for his girlfriend to see on a Bali trip (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Drivers refuse long trips in faulty vehicles

Two vehicles stopped at Shamshabad village and one in the forest area of Warangal.

Deccan Chronicle wins Unicef award for toilet dignity report

Cine writer Dr Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, former IAS officer and jury chairperson Rachel Chatterji and Unicef TS incharge Sanykutty George present the Unicef media award to DC’s U. Sudhakar Reddy for his reports on a teenager ending her life as her house did not have a toilet. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Telangana: Mobile app to give tank works information

Engineers of the irrigation department have taken up works of uploading details regarding the tank (Representational Image)

TRS to discuss pet plans during Winter Session of Assembly

Telangana Assembly

Telangana Group-2 post tests to turn descriptive

Currently, the Group-2 test comprised only of objective questions. (Represatational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham