Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Students thrashed by 20 people for not rising for national anthem

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2016, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 3:41 pm IST
The Supreme Court recently passed an order making it mandatory for people to stand when the national anthem is playing in movie halls.
Four boys and four girls were attacked, allegedly by a group of 20, during the 11.30 am show of "Chennai 600028 II". (Photo: DC File)
 Four boys and four girls were attacked, allegedly by a group of 20, during the 11.30 am show of "Chennai 600028 II". (Photo: DC File)

Chennai: A group of college students was manhandled and threatened inside a movie theatre in Chennai on Sunday, allegedly because they did not stand up when the national anthem was playing before the film.

According to a report in NDTV, the students have been charged with insulting the anthem, a crime that can entail up to three years of imprisonment.

Four boys and four girls were attacked, allegedly by a group of 20, during the 11.30 am show of "Chennai 600028 II".

No one has yet been arrested for the assault, said the report.

"During the interval, people sitting behind us were passing lewd remarks and a man, Vijayakumar, grabbed my friend by the collar and threatened to kill him for disrespecting the national anthem," one of the girl students was reported as saying.

The students were asked by the security guards to leave the theatre but did not, alleging that Vijayakumar had threatened to thrash them the moment they left.

The students also claimed that the group which thrashed them were laughing and cheering at sexist jokes in the movie, and attacked one of their female friends.

The students finally walked out in the middle of the movie. The police, which had been called by then, waited for the other group to come out so they could be identified, said the report.

The two groups were then taken to the police station.

A case was filed on a complaint by Vijayakumar that the students, apart from remaining seated, also took selfies and chatted. He also claimed that people in his group were beaten.

The Supreme Court recently passed an order making it mandatory for people to stand when the national anthem is playing in movie halls.

Tags: national anthem, students thrashed in chennai, supreme court, chennai news
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
 

When Sunil Gavaskar saved a family during Mumbai riots

Sunil Gavaskar senior was presented with the Golden Jubilee Life Time Achievement Award by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 

5 times Rajinikanth gave extremely memorable performances in Bollywood

Stills from his films.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Vardah makes landfall near Chennai, 2 killed in heavy rains

260 trees and 37 electric poles had fallen and 190 trees removed. As many 224 roads were blocked and 24 huts damaged.

Vardah Cyclone: Govt taking precautions for Kalpakkam nuclear plant

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai dentist stabs wife, sits beside her body for 3 hours

The police said that Tanuja was declared dead on arrival at Sion Hospital. (Photo: File)

Cyclone Vardah: Police deployed on beach road in Puducherry

Barricades were put on all roads close to the sea shore. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Indonesian President to hold delegation level talks with Modi today

Widodo arrived in New Delhi last tonight on a two-day visit to India. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham