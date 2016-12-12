Nation, Current Affairs

As I fight corruption, others fight with me: Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Dec 12, 2016, 1:25 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 2:03 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Uttar Pradesh through mobile phone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: When the helicopter  he was travelling in failed to land in Bahraich for a party rally due to poor visibility and thick fog on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister made sure that he did not miss the rally by addressing the crowd there through a mobile phone, from the Lucknow airport lounge.

In his brief address that was rather inaudible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while he was fighting against corruption and black money the opposition is fighting against him.

Mr Modi said that his government was against those who have stashed black money and such persons would be in the grip of law within the next two to four months.

“My government is committed to the welfare of the poor and we are determined to punish those who are indulging in cheating and corruption. We are fighting against corruption and the opposition parties are fighting against us,” he said.

Mr Modi said that Parliament was not being allowed to function by the very parties that have been discarded by the people. “They are disrupting Parliament by not even allowing the Speaker to speak.” he said.

He said that the Samajwadi Party Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress are facing problems because of the demonetisation move.

Tags: currency demonetisation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man quits job over son's 'inappropriate' haircut in UK

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie, 7, to St Mary's CofE Primary School in Willesden, north west London, with a haircut. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan cricketer accused of bringing a female guest to his hotel room

Earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman was also accused for bringing female guests to his hotel room and was charged with a heavy fine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This comedian hates Fawad Khan and he has a valid reason for it

He also said he hates the chaiwalla who has blue eyes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photographer climbs world's highest bridge to propose to his girlfriend

He posted the picture on Facebook for his girlfriend to see on a Bali trip (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Milad-un-Nabi cheer even without cash in Hyderabad

Macca Masjid is illuminated on Sunday, ahead of Milad-un-Nabi festivities on Monday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Telangana: Drivers refuse long trips in faulty vehicles

Two vehicles stopped at Shamshabad village and one in the forest area of Warangal.

Deccan Chronicle wins Unicef award for toilet dignity report

Cine writer Dr Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, former IAS officer and jury chairperson Rachel Chatterji and Unicef TS incharge Sanykutty George present the Unicef media award to DC’s U. Sudhakar Reddy for his reports on a teenager ending her life as her house did not have a toilet. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Telangana: Mobile app to give tank works information

Engineers of the irrigation department have taken up works of uploading details regarding the tank (Representational Image)

TRS to discuss pet plans during Winter Session of Assembly

Telangana Assembly
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham