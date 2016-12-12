As I fight corruption, others fight with me: Narendra Modi

Lucknow: When the helicopter he was travelling in failed to land in Bahraich for a party rally due to poor visibility and thick fog on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister made sure that he did not miss the rally by addressing the crowd there through a mobile phone, from the Lucknow airport lounge.

In his brief address that was rather inaudible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while he was fighting against corruption and black money the opposition is fighting against him.

Mr Modi said that his government was against those who have stashed black money and such persons would be in the grip of law within the next two to four months.

“My government is committed to the welfare of the poor and we are determined to punish those who are indulging in cheating and corruption. We are fighting against corruption and the opposition parties are fighting against us,” he said.

Mr Modi said that Parliament was not being allowed to function by the very parties that have been discarded by the people. “They are disrupting Parliament by not even allowing the Speaker to speak.” he said.

He said that the Samajwadi Party Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress are facing problems because of the demonetisation move.