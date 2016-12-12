Army's sacrifice matters, but killing enemy ‘utmost patriotism’: Parrikar

Dehradun: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said getting rid of the enemy is utmost patriotism and said the jawans are giving a befitting reply at the Line of Control.

"I have told many soldiers that sacrifice is important, but killing enemies is more important," Parrikar said.

Appreciating the Army for safeguarding the country from any external harm, Parrikar said the Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the ceasefire violations from the other side of the border.

"The way our forces have been working since a few days, it has reduced tension on the border to an extent. The two to three successful attempts of the army have resulted in no report of disruption or ceasefire violation in the last 11 days," Parrikar said while addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan rally' here.

As per reports, 286 incidents of ceasefire violations have taken place since the surgical strikes were conducted by the Indian Army across the LoC on September 28 to destroy terror launch pads.

Parrikar also highlighted the Centre's role towards betterment of the army, stating that it was their government which fulfilled the demand of One Rank One Pension (OROP) Scheme, which had been otherwise been stuck for the last 40 years.

"The demand of OROP, which went unheard since last 40 years, was fulfilled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government," Parrikar said while addressing BJP's 'Parivartan rally' here.

Highlighting the amount of money to be given to the army veterans, Parrikar said, "Rs 7,500 crore every year and Rs. 11,000 crores worth arrears in form of compensation will be given."

Parrikar appreciated the government's efforts to get such a scheme passed with so many retired armed forced personnel's pension being stuck.

"It's not an easy task to manage a scheme involving 25 lakhs retired ex-servicemen. The list also includes those who fought during the second world war, and in 1947-48 war," he said.

The army veterans had demanded the implementation of the OROP scheme, meaning the same pension for same rank and length of service, which saw a number of protests staged by the ex-servicemen last year.

Following this, the government announced the implementation of the scheme last September.