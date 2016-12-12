Nation, Current Affairs

AP fishermen advised to stay indoors, thousands evacuated to safety

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 2:57 pm IST
Chandrababu Naidu said that food and other essential commodities have been kept ready in adequate quantities.
As many as 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Representational Image)
Hyderabad: In the wake of cyclone Vardah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea during the next 36 hours.

Naidu is monitoring the situation through teleconference with top officials. Meanwhile, all operations at the Chennai airport have been suspended till 3 pm on Monday.

The Indian Navy said a survey ship has been kept on standby to undertake harbour survey in case of requirement.

"Naval aircraft also standing-by at the Naval Air Stations Rajali and Dega to be pressed into action to augment HADR operation," the Navy added.

22 diving teams have been kept on standby at Visakhapatnam for immediate deployment.

As many as 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“We have Deployed 6 teams in AP, 7 in TN, can handle any situation. Shifted people to safer places and educated them about precautions,” said Santosh Kumar, NDRF official.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam earlier in the day reviewed the state government's preparation to counter cyclone Vardah.

The Chief Minister also requested the people not to venture out of their houses between 1 pm to 4 pm.

The state government has reportedly evacuated at least 7,357 people to 54 relief centres. As per sources, seven army columns have been placed on standby to carry out rescue and relief operations.

The latest bulletin released by the Meteorological Department said the cyclone is likely to move west wards and weaken gradually while moving towards north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra coast and is likely to cross the coasts, close to Chennai as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph to 100 kmph by this afternoon.

At the time of the landfall, squally wind warning has been predicted for Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, cyclone vardah, fishermen, andhra cm

