Agra: Retired CRPF officer shoots self after failing to withdraw cash

Rakesh Yadav (inset) was unable to withdraw any money despite his repeated attempts. (Representational Image of people withdrawing money from ATM/PTI)

Agra: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly committed suicide after he was unable to withdraw cash from any bank or ATM.

Rakesh Yadav, a retired CRPF officer, allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday.

The deceased's daughter Kirti Yadav said that her father took this drastic step out of frustration as he failed to withdraw cash despite regular visits to the nearby bank.

"My father stood in the in the queue from many days to withdraw cash from the bank. He was very disturbed when he did not get any money following which he shot himself dead," said Kirti.