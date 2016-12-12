Nation, Current Affairs

Agra: Retired CRPF officer shoots self after failing to withdraw cash

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 12:43 pm IST
Rakesh Yadav, a retired CRPF officer, allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday.
Rakesh Yadav (inset) was unable to withdraw any money despite his repeated attempts. (Representational Image of people withdrawing money from ATM/PTI)
 Rakesh Yadav (inset) was unable to withdraw any money despite his repeated attempts. (Representational Image of people withdrawing money from ATM/PTI)

Agra: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly committed suicide after he was unable to withdraw cash from any bank or ATM.

Rakesh Yadav, a retired CRPF officer, allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday.

The deceased's daughter Kirti Yadav said that her father took this drastic step out of frustration as he failed to withdraw cash despite regular visits to the nearby bank.

"My father stood in the in the queue from many days to withdraw cash from the bank. He was very disturbed when he did not get any money following which he shot himself dead," said Kirti.

Tags: retired crpf officer, demonetisation, atm, cash woes
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Agra

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mysore girl aims at IPS after she was tortured over dowry, sold to a brothel

She says she was sold by her husband like an animal (Photo: YouTube)
 

How Sachin Tendulkar put Virat Kohli on path to glory

Virat Kohli said he spoke to Sachin Tendulkar and attributed some of the turn-around in his form to what the former India captain had to say. (Photo: AFP)
 

Police officer peels tinted film off Kashmir University VC's car

DSP Sheikh Aadil removing the tinted film. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)
 

14 years after Saathiya, Shaad ready with another Mani Ratnam classic in OK Jaanu

Stills from the two films.
 

I will have kids but I don't need to get married for that: Salman Khan

Salman Khan is not known to mince words.
 

Dino Morea falls for sarcastic tweet by Abhishek’s parody account, gets trolled!

Abhishek Bachcan, the real one, wished him on his birthday, saying, “Happy birthday my football bro @DinoMorea9 have a FIT year”. To which, Morea replied, “@juniorbachchan my brother, thanks so much. To a fitter, fun year.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Vardah: Police deployed on beach road in Puducherry

Barricades were put on all roads close to the sea shore. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Indonesian President to hold delegation level talks with Modi today

Widodo arrived in New Delhi last tonight on a two-day visit to India. (Photo: ANI)

Note ban no surgical strike on black money, affecting poor: Hardik Patel

Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Could've dragged Mamata by hair and thrown her out: WB BJP chief stirs row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan suggested the name cyclone 'Vardah'

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham