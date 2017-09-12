Village in Odisha has ganja god

NAYAGARH (ODISHA): For theists, God is present everywhere and in everything. Similarly, a section of people in an Odisha village have reportedly taken to worshipping a cannabis plant to appease the ‘deity’.

This strange practice has been reported at Baunsabati panchayat under Bhapur block in Nayagarh district. The villagers offer a variety of colourful flowers to the plant producing ganja that is classified as a banned substance by the government.

Sections of villagers in Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Deogarh and a few other backward districts clandestinely grow cannabis to make money from its sale.

However, never in the past such practice of worshipping cannabis plant was reported from these districts. Neither the police nor the state excise department is aware of the incident.