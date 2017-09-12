Don’t chant ‘Vande Mataram’ if you insult women: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a function on the occasion of 125th anniversary of Vivekananda's Chicago Address and birth centenary of Deendayal Upadhyay in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A person has no right to chant Vande Mataram if he does not care about cleanliness and disrespects women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he urged people to fight against social evils.

He underlined the need for social changes and said, “follow the rule and India will rule” during a students’ convention marking the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s centenary celebrations.

Mr Modi wondered whether people who littered and dirtied the country had any right to the nationalist slogan.

“As I entered, I heard people loudly chanting Vande Mataram... I am asking all countrymen whether we have the right to chant Vande Mataram. I know this will hurt many people. We chew paan and spit it out on Mother India (Bharat maa par pichakaari mare) and then chant Vande Mataram. Throw garbage and then chant Vande Mataram. The sanitation workers have the first right to say Vande Mataram,” he said.