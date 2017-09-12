Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK sacks Sasikala, says Jaya is 'eternal general secretary'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 12:34 pm IST
Temporary General Secretary post stands forfeited, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udaykumar said.
The AIADMK on Tuesday sacked VK Sasikala from the post of general secretary. (File photo)
Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday sacked jailed VK Sasikala from the party and the post of “interim” general secretary. The AIADMK at a general council meeting passed a resolution in this regard.

The resolution further said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam shall retrieve the party and its symbol.

"The temporary general secretary post stands forfeited. Sasikala is expelled," said Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udaykumar.

"The General Secretary post is always to be held by Amma and it shall remain forever. And Amma only has all the credibility to be there. There is no one else for the post and the by-law is ratified to that effect," the resolution read.

He said that the officials appointed by late J Jayalalithaa will continue and all announcements made by TTV Dhinakaran will not be binding on the party.

“AIADMK to be unified faction and we will retrieve 'two leaves' party symbol,” Udaykumar said.

"New designations as per the democratic way to be created. The chief coordinator as OPS and the assistant chief coordinator as EPS. All the powers of the GS to be given to the chief and assistant chief coordinators," the resolution read.

Reacting to the expulsion of Sasikala, TTV Dhinkaran said, "Most ministers fear that they will lose elections, that is why they are accusing us of conniving with DMK".

“You (EPS-OPS) claim you have support of party workers, so if you have guts let us face fresh elections,” he said. "Now I will ensure that this Government(Tamil Nadu) is thrown out of power," he added.

Decks for the conduct of general council were cleared by the Madras High Court late on Monday night as it dismissed a petition filed by TTV Dhinakaran supporter and Perambur MLA P Vetrivel.

As many as 2,780 members of the party were expected to attend the meeting.

Tags: sasikala expelled, aiadmk, sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




