Ready to talk to everyone in Valley, says Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday struck a conciliatory and humane note while claiming that there were encouraging signs of restoration of peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

Noting that the situation in Kashmir was improving fast, he reached out to the people by promising to help the misguided youth and minor stone-pelters.

He added a new mantra of 5Cs to reach out to the Kashmiri people. These, he said, are “compassion, communication, coexistence, confidence and consistency”.

He said the Central government wishes to resolve all problems confronting the state and its people.

“I have said it before and I want to repeat it that I’m willing to talk with open heart and mind to anyone who is willing to help us in resolving problems of Kashmir,” he said.

“I request (for) your help to restore peace and understand the intentions of the Prime Minister who said Kashmir problem will be resolved by embracing the people of Kashmir and not by Goli (bullet) or Gaali (abuses),” the home minister said.

He said that he met as many as 55 delegations representing various political, social and trade organisations and civil society groups during his stay in Srinagar.

Asked if he was willing to talk to the separatists as well, he said, “I would like to talk to all the stakeholders. I have always said this. When I come here I come with open heart and mind and do not keep any reservations in mind.”

The minister said the worst affected groups in Kashmir are the youth, the traders and workers and the poor. “Terrorism has destroyed generations of Kashmir. We will not allow another generation of Kashmir to go waste,” he said, warning Pakistan to stop sending terrorists into the Valley.

He also showed willingness to take special care of detained minor stone-pelters. “Children should not be treated as criminals but as juveniles. They should be sent to juvenile homes and not jails,” he said.

“Such misguided children should be dealt with as per the juvenile justice system and not locked up in jails. They should be properly counselled and treated with compassion,” he said.

Expressing happiness on the improving situation in the restive state, Mr Singh said, “The trees of peace have not dried out completely. I can see the green shoots of peace in the Valley.”