India to have early earthquake warning plan across major cities in northern India

Hyderabad: IIT Roorkee plans to introduce an early earthquake warning system across major cities in northern India. This is the first of its kind project in India. 

The project is part of the overall research being conducted by the institute in the field of earthquake engineering and is an extension to the existing pilot project being undertaken in the Himalayan region.  

IIT Roorkee has deployed 84 sensors in the seismic gap region of Garhwal in the Himalayas with the help of ministry of earth sciences as a pilot project in 2015.

