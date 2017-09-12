India to have early earthquake warning plan across major cities in northern India

Sirens connected to the server, have been fitted within the IIT Roorkee campus to warn of a high magnitude earthquake.

Hyderabad: IIT Roorkee plans to introduce an early earthquake warning system across major cities in northern India. This is the first of its kind project in India.

The project is part of the overall research being conducted by the institute in the field of earthquake engineering and is an extension to the existing pilot project being undertaken in the Himalayan region.

IIT Roorkee has deployed 84 sensors in the seismic gap region of Garhwal in the Himalayas with the help of ministry of earth sciences as a pilot project in 2015.

The data being processed is for issuing warnings for earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 and above.

