Hyderabad schools meet on September 15: Security of kids main focus

Hyderabad: In the wake of the alleged murder of a school student in Delhi by a bus conductor, members of the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) met with Commissioner of School Education G. Kishan on Monday to express their concerns regarding the safety of students in the city.

Parents asked for student security to be taken up as the main agenda for the meeting of schools and parents to be held at the commissioner’s office on September 15, and their demand was accepted.

They also demanded the immediate formation of parent-teacher associations at all schools, in compliance with GO MS 46 of 1987. Members of the HSPA said that the commissioner’s had said that the government could only cancel the recognition of schools; any other action would have to be taken by the State Child Right Protection Committee.

K. Venkat Sainath, a member of the HSPA, said, “Such incidents are becoming frequent. Schools seem to be more interested in making money, while the safety of children is secondary. Development of bonds with students is being sacrificed.”