Gurgaon private schools offer admission to Ryan victim's sister

Varun Thakur, father of Pradyumna Thakur, the 7-year-old boy who was found murdered inside a Gurgaon school, talking to the media outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A few Gurgaon-based private schools have offered admission to Vidhi, the sister of 7-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur who was tragically murdered inside Ryan International School in Bhondsi.

Vidhi studies in Class V at Ryan's Bhondsi campus.

Free admission and nominal fees

CEO of Kunskapsskolan International, Kunal Bhadoo, met Pradhyumn's parents and offered free admission to Vidhi. Bhadoo said, "We have given an open offer to enrol the girl at Kunskapsskolan International without any admission fee. The school has also offered to charge a concessional/nominal fee for her entire schooling, up to Class XII."

Other schools too are contemplating how to take in Ryan students, particularly since the school’s CBSE affiliation could be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the bus conductor of the school, who was arrested for allegedly killing 7-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur, has been sent to judicial custody and will be produced in a special court on September 18.

Also read: Bus conductor arrested for 7-year-old's murder in top Gurgaon school

The main accused, conductor Ashok, 40, had attempted to sexually assault the boy and killed him when he raised an alarm, police said.

Parents on Tuesday protested at Ryan International School, Navi Mumbai, and questioned the safety of students after the death of Pradyuman Thakur in the school's Gurgaon branch.

Two officials of the Haryana Police are questioning the management of Ryan International School at Kandivali in Mumbai.

CEO of Ryan International School Augustine Pinto and his wife Grace Pinto on Tuesday were given interim protection from arrest till Wednesday.

School authorities have sent messages to parents, stating the school ensures adequate checks to provide safety to its students.

The letter sent to parents in the school’s Gurgaon branches states, "We already have CCTV cameras outside toilets to keep a closer watch in this vulnerable area. Class movement charts and duty charts help in monitoring time in/out of the students. Sweepers are deputed duly to be present all time outside their allotted washroom. Section Incharges/Cleaniliness Incharge/floor incharhes /PETs /Activity teachers are constantly on rounds and the school campus is under CCTV coverage and constantly monitored."