Nation, Current Affairs

Gurgaon private schools offer admission to Ryan victim's sister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 3:42 pm IST
Other schools too are contemplating how to take in Ryan students, since the school’s CBSE affiliation could be cancelled.
Varun Thakur, father of Pradyumna Thakur, the 7-year-old boy who was found murdered inside a Gurgaon school, talking to the media outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Varun Thakur, father of Pradyumna Thakur, the 7-year-old boy who was found murdered inside a Gurgaon school, talking to the media outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A few Gurgaon-based private schools have offered admission to Vidhi, the sister of 7-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur who was tragically murdered inside Ryan International School in Bhondsi.

Vidhi studies in Class V at Ryan's Bhondsi campus.

Free admission and nominal fees

CEO of Kunskapsskolan International, Kunal Bhadoo, met Pradhyumn's parents and offered free admission to Vidhi. Bhadoo said, "We have given an open offer to enrol the girl at Kunskapsskolan International without any admission fee. The school has also offered to charge a concessional/nominal fee for her entire schooling, up to Class XII."

Other schools too are contemplating how to take in Ryan students, particularly since the school’s CBSE affiliation could be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the bus conductor of the school, who was arrested for allegedly killing 7-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur, has been sent to judicial custody and will be produced in a special court on September 18.

Also read: Bus conductor arrested for 7-year-old's murder in top Gurgaon school

The main accused, conductor Ashok, 40, had attempted to sexually assault the boy and killed him when he raised an alarm, police said.

Parents on Tuesday protested at Ryan International School, Navi Mumbai, and questioned the safety of students after the death of Pradyuman Thakur in the school's Gurgaon branch.

Two officials of the Haryana Police are questioning the management of Ryan International School at Kandivali in Mumbai.

CEO of Ryan International School Augustine Pinto and his wife Grace Pinto on Tuesday were given interim protection from arrest till Wednesday.

School authorities have sent messages to parents, stating the school ensures adequate checks to provide safety to its students.

The letter sent to parents in the school’s Gurgaon branches states, "We already have CCTV cameras outside toilets to keep a closer watch in this vulnerable area. Class movement charts and duty charts help in monitoring time in/out of the students. Sweepers are deputed duly to be present all time outside their allotted washroom. Section Incharges/Cleaniliness Incharge/floor incharhes /PETs /Activity teachers are constantly on rounds and the school campus is under CCTV coverage and constantly monitored."

Tags: ryan international school, ryan student murder, gurgaon school murder, gurgaon schools
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Gurgaon's Ryan International School shut till tomorrow; 2 officials arrested
Student murder: Top Ryan officials held; cops say evidence was tampered with


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher impersonates Harbhajan Singh on Twitter

Saiyami Kher took to Twitter to flaunt her bowling skills, inspired by Harbhajan in a gully cricket match. (Photo: Instagram/Screengrab)
 

Uttar Pradesh: 12 monkeys succumb to heart attacks after beings scared by tiger

According to a vet Dr Sanjeev Kumar the monkeys could have died due to tiger’s roars as tigers often visit the area. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Samsung's Note 8 will cost Indians Rs 67,999

Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black and Maple Blue colour in India.
 

India vs Australia: Azharuddin questions decision to rest R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee decided to rest the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first three ODIs against Steve Smith’s Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravindra Jadeja targets BCCI on Twitter after India-Australia ODI snub, deletes tweet

Ashwin has been continuing his cricket duties in England with County cricket club Worcestershire, while Jadeja is yet to play after the Sri Lanka Test series in August which Virat Kohli’s men won 3-0. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No violence can stop growth of BJP in Bengal: Amit Shah slams TMC

BJP President Amit Shah interacts with the party workers and their families who have been affected by the alleged political violence in the State, during a meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: In a first, Modi to hold road show with Japan PM tomorrow

Shinzo Abe will arrive in Gandhinagar on Wednesday on a two-day India visit during which he and Narendra Modi will hold the 12th India-Japan annual summit Gandhinagar. (Photo: AP)

AIADMK sacks Sasikala, says Jaya is 'eternal general secretary'

The AIADMK on Tuesday sacked VK Sasikala from the post of general secretary. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu: Tourists not allowed in water catchment areas

In the past four days Kodaikanal, Ooty, Moonar and Gudalur have witnessed minor landslides affecting the arrival of tourists to hilly areas (Representational Image)

No emergency medical facilities at Tamil Nadu toll gates: Madras High Court

Madras High court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham