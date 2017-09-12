Drinking water from projects should be priority: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to prioritise the supply of drinking water in their plans to use river waters. He asked them to ensure that minimum draw down levels were maintained at all reservoirs and irrigation projects.

The CM held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the supply of water to Mission Bhagiratha. He said the government had taken up the gigantic project to ensure that all households received drinking water daily. He said that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that the supply was not disrupted for even a single day after the launch of the project.

“It is not enough if water is stored at the projects. Water should be released when it is required so that there is no scarcity. We have kept 30 resource points for Mission Bhagiratha,” he said.

He asked officials to calculate the amount of water required at each resource point and to store 25 per cent more than that amount. He also asked them to prepare project-wise charts and operation rules and accordingly issue orders.

“We are allocating 10 per cent of the water from all projects for drinking purposes. The utilisation of project water for drinking purposes is a right. When the Kaleswaram and other projects are ready, we will get more water. As of now, we have sources such as the SRSP and the Nagarjunasagar,” Mr Rao said.

He directed officials to prepare plans for the first phase, and to prepare permanent plans after completion of the Kaleswaram, Palamuru, and Sita Rama Projects.