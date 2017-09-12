AP CM Naidu sounds poll bugle for 2019, launches door-to-door campaign

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched the 'Intintiki (door to door) TDP' campaign at Srikakulam district's Tettanagi village. (File photo)

Srikakulam: Halfway through their 5-year tenure at the state assembly, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh has already begun campaigning for the 2019 Assembly polls.

In this regard, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched the 'Intintiki (door to door) TDP' campaign at Srikakulam district's Tettanagi village.

At the occasion, he also inaugurated the statue of party founder NT Ramarao.

The CM, along with local leaders went to the houses of local people, asked about their problems, and inquired about their feedback on welfare schemes and their implementation.

He also attended a public meeting at the village, and speaking on the occasion, lashed out at the opposition Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRPC).

Naidu said that the poor and honest people are supporting TDP, whereas rowdies and pickpockets are backing YSRCP.

Stressing on TDP's dedication for state welfare, and fulfillment of election promises, the CM assured that his government is working hard towards public welfare, and trying to fulfill all election promises.

He also assured to supply drinking water to all houses in Tettangi village, and pay for the marriage expenses of women living below poverty line- Rs 25,000 for Backward Castes and Rs 50,000 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Highlighting the state's debt waiver scheme, the CM promised further support to the farmers.

Claiming to have completed the works that were pending for the last 70 years in three year of rule, Naidu urged the public to throw away parties which are creating hurdles in development of the state.

"At present 60 percent of the people are happy with TDP's rule in the state, and we will achieve confidence of 90 percent people in coming two years," Naidu said.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the TDP-BJP alliance had won 106 of the 175 assembly seats in Seemandhra (Before state bifurcation), dethroning Congress from their four decades of rule.

Meanwhile, on June 2, then President Pranab Mukherjee issued a gazette notification to carve out Telangana state out of Andhra Pradesh.

For the upcoming elections, TDP is leaving no stone unturned to win with a higher margin and maintain its position as the ruling party.