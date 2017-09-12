Andhra Pradesh ordered to release Srisailam water for Hyderabad, Nalgonda

Hyderabad: After keeping the Telangana state government request on hold for 13 days, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday night ordered officials at the Srisailam dam to release 2 tmc ft of water to Nagarjunasagar dam to be used for drinking purposes for Hyderabad city and Nalgonda district.

KRMB member-secretary Sameer Chatterjee noted in the order that the water level at the Srisailam dam had improved to 826 ft and the reservoir was holding 45 tmc ft of water on Monday.

The board considered the present inflows of about 46,000 cusecs into Srisailam, and the expectation of more water being released from the upstream Jurala dam in passing its order.

The board said 2 tmc ft of water at the rate of 6,000 cusecs a day should be released from September 12 to 15 from the Srisailam dam to Nagarjunasagar. The release shall be from the power house so that benefit of generation of power is assured, the board said.

The development comes two days after the TS government had let 600 cusecs of water through the power house at Srisailam.