Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh ordered to release Srisailam water for Hyderabad, Nalgonda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 1:26 am IST
The development comes two days after the TS government had let 600 cusecs of water through the power house at Srisailam.
Krishna River
 Krishna River

Hyderabad: After keeping the Telangana state government request on hold for 13 days, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday night ordered officials at the Srisailam dam to release 2 tmc ft of water to Nagarjunasagar dam to be used for drinking purposes for Hyderabad city and Nalgonda district.

KRMB member-secretary Sameer Chatterjee noted in the order that the water level at the Srisailam dam had improved to 826 ft and the reservoir was holding 45 tmc ft of water on Monday.

The board considered the present inflows of about 46,000 cusecs into Srisailam, and the expectation of more water being released from the upstream Jurala dam in passing its order.

The board said 2 tmc ft of water at the rate of 6,000 cusecs a day should be released from September 12 to 15 from the Srisailam dam to Nagarjunasagar. The release shall be from the power house so that benefit of generation of power is assured, the board said.

The development comes two days after the TS government had let 600 cusecs of water through the power house at Srisailam.

Tags: telangana state government, krishna river management board (krmb), srisailam dam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi confirms launching Mi Mix 2 in India

We expect the company to bring it here before Diwali so that they can pull in some good numbers on the log books.
 

Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan, expresses anger, agony at their plight

One of the pictures Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram.
 

New power generator can convert energy from flowing blood into electricity

Carbon nanotubes are well known to be electroactive and mechanically stable (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone AR review: A flagship ahead of its time!

The phone is ahead of its time and the AR experience will definitely help you gain some brownie points with friends.
 

Watch: Excited fans form long queues for India vs Australia Chennai ODI match tickets

If the scenes outside the Chepauk stadium on Sunday are anything to go by, then it is a guarantee that the September 17 ODI between India and Australia will be witnessed by a jam-packed stadium. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Woman claims cannabis oil cured her brain tumour after chemotherapy failed

Studies have indicated that cannabis compounds did destroy malignant tumours in lab tests (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Name 2 additional district judges as observers: SC to Allahabad HC on Ayodhya site

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed the order after senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Allahabad High Court registry, informed it that one of the observers has retired and the second one elevated as a judge of the high court. (Photo: File)

Will visit J&K 50 times if needed, to bring peace, prosperity: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said the worst affected groups in Kashmir are the youth, the traders, workers and the poor. (Photo: DC)

Creativity strengthens nation: PM on 125th yr of Vivekananda's address at Chicago

The Prime Minister referred to Vivekananda’s address on 09/11 and also referred to the terror attack on the US on September 11, 2001. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

SC to decide CBI's appeal against Karti Chidambaram on Sept 18

The FIR lodged by the CBI on May 15 had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Finance Minister. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Earlier on Thursday too, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire across the Line of Control in Poonch sector. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham