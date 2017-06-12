Nation, Current Affairs

Clear crop loans, says Revanth Reddy to K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Mr Reddy said that there was an urgent need to convene State Level Bankers meeting to release the kharif loan plan for farmers.
MLA A. Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: TS TD working president and MLA A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to address the immediate needs of farming community in Telangana in the wake of good monsoon reports.

He said though the government has said that it had released the fourth and final instalment of loan waiver to farmers, many banks have not received the release order yet.

Mr Reddy reminded the Chief Minister of his assurance to reimburse the interest on the loans and demanded immediate release of funds. He said that since farmers have started preparing the lands for agricultural operations, it was for the government to arrange seeds and fertilisers at subsidised rates immediately so that it is beneficial to farmers.

Tags: mla a. revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

