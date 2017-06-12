Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah forms 3-member committee to decide on Presidential candidate

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 3:27 pm IST
Committee comprising Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu to consult political parties, including the opposition.
BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Monday constituted a three-member committee which will consult political parties - including the opposition - to select a consensus candidate for the presidential poll.

The committee, comprising senior union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu, will hold deliberations with BJP allies and opposition parties for the July 17 presidential election.

"The committee's mandate is to consult leaders of all political parties for the presidential poll and try to evolve a consensus," a BJP statement said.

The last date for filing nominations for the poll is June 28.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi addresses a press conference announcing the schedule of the upcoming election for the 14th President of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Presidential election to be held on July 17, counting on July 20: EC

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.
07 Jun 2017 6:23 PM
