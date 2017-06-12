Amit Shah forms 3-member committee to decide on Presidential candidate

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Monday constituted a three-member committee which will consult political parties - including the opposition - to select a consensus candidate for the presidential poll.

The committee, comprising senior union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu, will hold deliberations with BJP allies and opposition parties for the July 17 presidential election.

"The committee's mandate is to consult leaders of all political parties for the presidential poll and try to evolve a consensus," a BJP statement said.

The last date for filing nominations for the poll is June 28.