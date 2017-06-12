Peace returns to MP, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan, breaks his fast

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ended his “peace fast” in which his wife Sadhna gave him company, by taking a glass of coconut water from veteran saffron leader Kailash Joshi.

Chouhan, who began the fast on Saturday to calm frayed tempers of the farmers demanding a loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce, announced a slew of schemes for their benefit but issued a stern warning to those who engaged in “incendiary activities”.

“Peace has been restored in MP and no case of violence has been reported on Saturday and Sunday. Even kin of victims of police firing at Mandsaur met me here requesting me to end fast” Chouhan told reporters here before ending his fast.

On Sunday morning, he met 15 delegations of small farmers and representatives of 236 farmer bodies to hear their grievances.

The occasion turned a show of unity in BJP with the senior party leaders, both loyalists and dissidents, seen congratulating him for breaking his 28-hour-long fast.

There was no curfew in all three police stations areas of Mandsaur city for the second day, but prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC banning assembly of more than four people remained in force in the entire district.