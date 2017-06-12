Nation, Current Affairs

SC quashes Madras HC order, NEET results to be declared soon

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 11:51 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 12:06 pm IST
SC also directed the authorities concerned to proceed with subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule.
The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Paving the way for declaration of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination results, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court's interim order restraining publication of the results for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

The apex court also directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the process of declaration of results, subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule fixed by it earlier.

However, a vacation bench of Justices PC Pant and Deepak Gupta said the declaration of results as well as the subsequent counselling and admission will be subject to the decision of the apex court in the matter pending before it.

The bench also requested all the high courts not to entertain petitions in the matters relating to the NEET examination 2017.

The order came on the plea by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others challenging the May 24 order of the Madras High Court which had restrained the Board from publishing the results of NEET examination 2017 in which around 12 lakh aspirants had appeared.

Tags: national eligibility-cum-entrance test (neet), madras high court, exam results, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational image

Centre wants NEET-like test for judges

The ministry has suggested various models to the apex court so that vacancies in the subordinate courts are filled up fast.
12 Jun 2017 12:23 AM
The Medical Council of India has fixed September 30 as the deadline for completing the admissions for MBBS and BDS course.

NEET to hold up medical admissions

Results only by third week of June.
10 Jun 2017 2:43 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Pixel XL 2 spotted: To sport Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM

(Image: Representational image)
 

OnePlus 2 misses Android Nougat update

The OP2 is now a dated device in the company’s product-cycle books and they want to assign resources for working on the Android O update for the OnePlus 3/3T and the upcoming OnePlus 5.
 

Get iOS 11 for your device right now, here’s how

(Image: Apple/Representational image)
 

NASA Curiosity digs up evidence of diverse environment on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover examined a mudstone outcrop area called “Pahrump Hills” on lower Mount Sharp, in 2014 and 2015. This view shows locations of some targets the rover studied there. The blue dots indicate where drilled samples of powdered rock were collected for analysis. (NASA Image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, Ind vs SA: Vijay Mallya booed with ‘chor chor' chants; video

Vijay Mallya for a fleeting second looked back before showing his customary non-challance while making his way to the Hospitality Box to watch the India versus South Africa clash in the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval. (Photo: ANI Twitter).
 

Nokia 6, 5, 3 launching in India tomorrow, HMD Global confirms

Android-powered Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP Cong denies allegation, says didn't try to burn police station down

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik. (Photi: ANI | Twitter)

Deepa trying to take over Jayalalithaa's legacy, says BJP

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: File/PTI)

Paramilitary troops march on streets as GJM shuts down Darjeeling

Paramilitary force patrol Darjeeling streets during the indefinite striker called by Gorkha Janmukti Morch. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad woman stuck in Saudi, family's hopes rest on Sushma Swaraj

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI/File)

Army strongly answers indiscriminate firing by Pak at Kashmir border

Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham