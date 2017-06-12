Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi to meet President Trump in US for first time on June 26

AFP
Published Jun 12, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 7:52 pm IST
MEA in a statement said the two leaders would meet on June 26 for the first time after Modi arrives in Washington for a 2 day visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI/AP)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington this month, India's foreign ministry said Monday, as the world's two-largest democracies diverge on tackling climate change.

In a statement the ministry said the two leaders would meet on June 26 for the first time after Modi arrives in Washington for a two-day visit.

"Their discussions will provide a new direction for deeper bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest," the ministry statement said.

Trump invited Modi to Washington after the Indian leader rang him in January to congratulate the new president on his inauguration.

During the call, Trump underscored that the US "considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world".

But this month, in announcing the US withdrawal from the Paris climate deal, Trump singled out India as a major polluter that he said would gain an edge over the US under the agreement -- a charge New Delhi denied.

Modi vowed India, the world's third-largest polluter, would go "above and beyond" its commitments, as Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj rejected suggestions India acted disingenuously in signing the pact.

Ties between New Delhi and Washington warmed during the Obama years as India sought greater foreign investment and trade ties with Western nations.

But obstacles have already emerged in the early months of the Trump presidency.

A proposed overhaul of H-1B visas -- working permits used by thousands of Indian software engineers to work in the United States -- has caused immense concern.

Modi's flagship "Make In India" policy, designed to reboot local manufacturing and ramp up exports in tandem with foreign investors, could also run aground on Trump's "America first" instincts.

Major US firms such as Walmart and Apple have grown frustrated by regulations and tariffs imposed by Indian authorities as they seek to crack what is a potentially massive market.

