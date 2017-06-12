Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala JEE topper secures 4th rank in JEE Advanced Entrance Examination

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Around seven students figure in top 1,000.
Shafil Maheen
 Shafil Maheen

Thiruvananthapuram: Shafil Maheen from Kozhikode has secured the fourth rank in JEE Advanced Entrance Examination, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

As per preliminary reports, around seven persons from the state were included among the top 1,000 in the rank list.

According to reports, Aaron John Sabu, of Thiruvananthapuram who secured the 94th rank in JEE was next top scorer. The results were available on the website https://www.jeeadv.ac.in

He was followed by Alan Nair of Pathanapuram who was ranked 189. Anand George of Palai with rank 251, Sreyas Raghavan with 763, Adarsh S. Menon with rank 828 and Aghin Shan Alin K. with rank 866 top scored from Kerala.

Joint Entrance Exami-nation (IIT-JEE), is conducted every year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for admission to the IITs and premier engineering institutes. Around 50,455 have qualified and made it to the rank list across all categories. A total of 1,59,540 candidates (around 1.29 lakh boys and around 29,000 girls) appeared for the JEE (Advanced). Last year only three students from the state managed to get ranks below 1,000 in the entrance examination. The exact number of students who qualified from the state to IIT has not yet been known.

Related Stories

Shafil Maheen with his parents Dr Shamgida and Niyazi.

Shafil to pursue mathematics at IISc

Tirur lad secures 4th rank in JEE Advanced, tops state and sets record.
12 Jun 2017 2:07 AM
