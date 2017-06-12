Nation, Current Affairs

Kalasa-Banduri project: Farmers to support today’s bandh in North Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 8:46 am IST
They have decided to disrupt vehicular traffic in the region.
Members of the Federation of Kannada organisations protest in Bengaluru on Sunday in support of farmers and against Monday’s Karnataka Bandh. (Photo: KPN)
Hubballi: Various farmer organisations have expressed support for the bandh in north Karnataka on Monday demanding early implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project.
 
They have decided to block movement of KSRTC buses and other vehicles from dawn to dusk to express their anger against the failure of MPs to exert pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to resolve the  water dispute.

Total bandh expected
Nargund and Navalgund town, where violence had broken out last year over the issue, is expected to witness a total bandh as farmers in the region will benefit from the water project.

The farmers here are also angry over the state government’s move to distribute meagre compensation to those who were injured in the police lathi-charge during the violence.

‘Blame-game’
“Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are involved in a blame-game without trying to find a solution to the Mahadayi water dispute.

“The state government continues to harass farmers by lodging cases against them for staging a protest in front of the residence of elected representatives two years ago. We will not relent until the water project is implemented and will make the bandh successful on Monday by appealing to all business establishments in the region to down shutters,” said farmer leader Lokanath Hebasur said.

No plan to take another delegation to PM: Siddu
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the state government has no plans to take another delegation to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention to resolve the water dispute. Addressing mediapersons here, he said the Mahadayi water tribunal has advised that the dispute be resolved through dialogue.

He also said that he has already written letters to the Chief Ministers of Goa and Maharashtra apprising them about the need to solve the issue in the interests of farmers. Stating that he is ready to host a meeting with these Chief Ministers, Siddaramaiah claimed that he is not sure they will attend it.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

