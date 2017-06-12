Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Army retaliates to ceasefire violation by Pak in Krishna Ghati sector

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 9:15 am IST
The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.
Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector. (Representational Image)
Srinagar: The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminated firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at 6.20 a.m. on Monday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

This came after the Pakistan Army earlier in the day initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Naushera along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan initiated the indiscriminate firing at around 12:40 p.m. and exchange of gunfire continues.

The Pakistan Rangers had, earlier in the day, violated unprovoked ceasefire on forward Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector at 10.45 a.m.

The Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about 45 minutes.

No injuries or damages was reported

In the another incident earlier in the day, the Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9.45 a.m.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the LoC.

In all these incidents, the Indian Army posts retaliated effectively.

Tags: pakistan, india, ceasefire violation, krishna ghati, naushera
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

