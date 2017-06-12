Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Army gives befitting reply to ceasefire violations from Pakistan

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
Defence Ministry said Pak has violated ceasefire for the ninth time this month. The troops are hitting them hard and will hit them hardest.
 Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jammu: With the Pakistani Army resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and automatic weapons fire at various places along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said the situation is under control and no casualty has been reported so far.

Talking to ANI, Lieutenant Colonel Mehta said this is Pakistan's ninth ceasefire violation since June 1st.

"Monday morning, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire violation at two places in KG (Krishna Ghati) Sector and also in the Naushera Sector and a befitting reply has been given by the Indian Army. Since the first of June this is the ninth ceasefire violation done by the Pakistan Army. Our troops are hitting them hard and it will hit them hardest," he said.

"The Pakistan Army is using heavy mortars, they are using RCL guns. Heavy automatics are being used by them and we are giving befitting reply in equal measures to them. We have the situation under control. Presently we do not have any reports of casualty," he added.

The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminated firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at 6:20 am on Monday. On Sunday, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in the Naushera sector.

