India to repatriate 11 Pakistani prisoners via Wagah Border today

The Indian Government's decision to repatriate Pakistani prisoners shows that India attaches huge importance to addressing all humanitarian matters (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: As a goodwill gesture, India is going to release 11 Pakistani prisoners, who had served out their sentences, and repatriate to Pakistan via the Attari- Wagah border.

The Indian Government's decision to repatriate Pakistani prisoners shows that India attaches huge importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, at a time when the India-Pakistan tensions are at an all time high with Pakistan rangers violating ceasefire along the Line of Control almost on a daily basis.

India had moved the International Court of Justice seeking a stay on the execution of alleged Indian spy and former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who the Pakistan Military Court had accused of being involved in subversive and espionage activities.

The ICJ had given its verdict in India's favour following which the tension between the two neighbouring nations escalated to even higher levels.

Earlier, India had accused Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and its leader Maulana Masood Azhar for orchestrating a deadly attack on an Indian air force base in Pathankot in January. The composite dialogue between India and Pakistan were cancelled in August 2015 .

Moreover, on March 1, India reciprocated by releasing 39 Pakistani prisoners, comprising 21 civil prisoners and 18 fishermen, lodged in jails after Islamabad freed 218 Indian prisoners.