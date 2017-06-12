Nation, Current Affairs

Centre won’t fund farm loan waivers, states must do it with their money: FM

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 5:20 pm IST
The comment comes after Maharashtra Government recently announced a farm loan waiver.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on said the Union government will not partake in states' fiscal leverage in waiving farm loans and made it clear that the cost has to be borne by them.

The stance of the central government assumes significance against the backdrop of farm debt waiver announced by Maharashtra government on Sunday, as the country already witnessed violent protests from farmers in Madhya Pradesh a few days back, demanding debt relief.

Uttar Pradesh was the first state this year to announce a whopping Rs 36,359 crore farm debt waiver for small and marginal farmers.

When asked about Sunday's announcement by the Maharashtra government to do away with farmers’ debt, Jaitley made it clear that there will be no funding from the Central coffers.

"I have already made the position clear that states which want to go in for these kind of schemes (farm loan waivers) will have to generate them from their own resources. Beyond that the central government has nothing more to say," Jaitley responded.

Despite a bumper crop this rabi season, farmers in many states are in distress because of sharp fall in prices in both domestic and global market, which is resulting into an agitation like situation in the country.

Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel had already warned of a likely fiscal situation to be going out of hands if states keep on doling out in such a manner, which may also stoke inflationary expectations.

"The risk of fiscal slippages, which by and large can entail inflationary spillovers, has risen with the announcements of large farm loan waivers," the RBI said in its second bi-monthly monetary policy review for 2017-18 announced last week.

Reserve Bank keeps a close tab on retail inflation to decide on its monetary policy and manages the demand-supply math by tools such as repo rate -- at which is lends to banks.

Tags: farm loan waivers, drought relief, maharastra, uttar pradesh, madhya pradesh, farmer protests, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra promises partial loan waiver to farmers

The decision will benefit around 70 per cent of farmers with small land holding in the state.
12 Jun 2017 1:26 AM
RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

Farm loan waivers risk fiscal slippages, inflation: RBI

About 1.07 crore farmers with less than five acres of land would be eligible for it.
07 Jun 2017 4:14 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Boy with trunk like nose can't eat but worshiped as god in Assam

He is now awaiting a life changing surgery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Dutt smokes angrily while discussing daughter Trishala’s boyfriend

Sanjay Dutt in a video conversation with daughter Trishala. (Instagram/trishaladutt)
 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik ahead of 250th ODI

Sania Mirza congratulated her husband and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik ahead of his 250th ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Manoj Tiwary calls Rashid Latif ‘donkey’ for criticising Virender Sehwag

Rising Pune Supergiants batsman Manoj Tiwary had reportedly called former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif a 'donkey' after the Pakistani targeted Virender Sehwag regarding a tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

Roffa was in the air for around four-and-a-half hours and the GoPro camera stopped recording an hour before he was found in Hadlow, near Tonbridge in England. (Photo: YouTube videograb)
 

SRK to remain beside son Aryan for his nose surgery; will skip IIFA Awards

Shah Rukh Khan with his elder son Aryan Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul takes jibe at Centre, says 'power of truth' being replaced by 'truth of power'

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rajasthan: Cow vigilantes attack TN officials' truck ferrying cows, block NH 15

Around 50 cow vigilantes targeted officials of the Tamil Nadu government transporting cows from Jaisalmer to their state, pelted stones at a truck and blocked National Highway 15. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah forms 3-member committee to decide on Presidential candidate

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Centre hits out at Congress' 'gunda' remark on Army chief, seeks apology

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Farmers' protests: Cong mocks at Shivraj Chouhan's fast, terms it ‘7-star fast’

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham