Telangana: 5 police officers suspended for links with gangster Nayeemuddin

Hyderabad: After more than nine months of investigation, the Telangana State police finally suspended five police officers for having links with Maoist-turned-gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin, who was killed in an “encounter” in Mahbubnagar last year.

Additional superintendent of police, CID, Maddipati Srinivas Rao, ACP Mirchowk, Mallineni Srinivas Rao, ACP Detective department, M Chintamaneni Srinivas, Inspector Kothagudem Rajagopal, and Inspector Traffic, Sangareddy, Mastan Vali were shown to have direct links with the gangster.

Telangana State Director General of Police Anurag Sharma, who issued the suspension orders on Thursday, also ordered an oral inquiry of four other officers and ordered that department action be taken against 16 other officers who were found to be associated with Nayeem and worked ‘hand in glove’ with him when he operated in the then Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts in Telangana.

These are the cops against whom action has been taken.

The officers are Additional SP Amarender Reddy, Additional SP Chandrashekar, DSP Tirupathanna; Inspectors namely Srinivas Naidu, Kishan, Srinivas Rao, Venkat Reddy, Majeed, Surya Prakash, Ravi Kiran Reddy, Balwantaiah, Narender Goud, Ravinder, head constables, Dinesh Anand, Mohammed Miya and constable Balaiah

The DGP said that the inquiry revealed that around 25 officers had links with Nayeem and were involved in various activities with him.

According to sources, the suspensions come after Inspector General of Police Y. Nagi Reddy who headed the Special Investigation Team appointed to probe the case, submitted a report that established the links the officers had with Nayeem, his gang members and his activities.

The suspended officers received direct benefits from Nayeem in various forms during their service in the areas in which he operated.

Probe: Benefits were given in cash and kind

The benefits were monetary as well as in the form of settling land disputes and civil issues, and they had also purchased land in huge quantities.

The oral inquiry has been ordered against deputy superintendent of police (Mahbubnagar) M. Sai Manohar, DSP (Yellandu) G. Prakash Rao, DSP Venkata Narsaiah and inspector (Gadwal) G. Venkataiah. Nayeemuddin killed IPS officer KS Vyas in 1993. He is also involved in 14 murders.

Nayeem was attracted to Naxal ideology in the late 1980s, Ge was arested at 19 with a tapancha and a grenade. After release, Nayeem joined the PWG Alair dalam. He was arrested by 1993 and expelled from the PWG for indulging in extortion and settlements. He later formed gangs to extort and murder people.

Who was Nayeemuddin

Mohammed Nayeemuddin was a renegade Naxalite, gangster and extortionist.

He was a former member of PWG.

He was accused in the murder of IPS officer and Greyhounds founder K.S. Vyas.

Timeline

Aug. 8 2016: Nayeem killed in an encounter in Shadnagar

Aug. 10: Special Investigation team formed to probe cases related to Nayeem

Aug. 13: ACP Kukatpally N. Bhujanga Rao appointed investigating officer

Aug. 19: IG Y. Nagi Reddy appointed chief of SIT

Sept. 12: Additional DG Anjani Kumar to monitor investigation

Tally so far

205: Number of cases registered by Special Investigation Team on Nayeem

127 persons arrested

25 chargesheets file

14 detained under PD Act