Resident Commissioner quarters: Telangana complaint against AP to Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 12, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 2:59 am IST
Hyderabad: The face-off between officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the use of Resident Commissioner quarters in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi reached the Centre on Tuesday.

In its complaint, the Telangana state government alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was not co-operating in using rooms and offices as per 42:58 ratio as mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The objection of Telangana officials was the Resident Commissioner quarter was being used as a dormitory, for outsiders by the staff belonging to AP and that it would comprise the security of Chief Minister as it is close to his suite.

Arvind Kumar, the Resident Commissioner of Telangana, had written to the Andhra Pradesh government on this issue earlier, but no breakthrough has been achieved. Meanwhile, Telangana officials filed a police case against AP staff with local police.

