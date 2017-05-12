Nation, Current Affairs

Stay arrest order against Justice CS Karnan, his lawyer tells CJI

ANI
Published May 12, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 4:36 pm IST
Khehar told the lawyer that Karnan's case can be heard when all 7 judges would be available for the hearing.
Justice Karnan's lawyer told the apex court that he wanted to tender an unconditional apology, but the apex court registry was not accepting his application. (Photo: PTI)
 Justice Karnan's lawyer told the apex court that he wanted to tender an unconditional apology, but the apex court registry was not accepting his application. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan's lawyer on Friday requested the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar (CJI) to stay the arrest order.

The CJI asked Justice Karnan's lawyer to file an application and told him that Karnan can be heard when all seven judges would be available for the hearing.

Justice Karnan's lawyer told the apex court that he wanted to tender an unconditional apology, but the apex court registry was not accepting his application.

Justice Karnan yesterday sought relief from the apex court in the contempt of court matter.

Advocate Mathew Nethumpara, who was appearing for Justice Karnan in the apex court was asked for the documents to prove that he is the lawyer of Karnan.

Nethumpara told the apex court that he has the 'wakalatnama' and authorisation letter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court sentenced Justice Karnan to six months in jail while holding him guilty of contempt of court.

It was a landmark ruling, as it is for the first time ever that a sitting High Court judge has been sentenced.

The apex court had ordered the immediate arrest of Karnan.

The seven-judge bench of the apex court headed by CJI Khehar was hearing the contempt petition against Karnan.

Justice Karnan earlier on Monday sentenced the Chief Justice of India and six other apex court judges to five-year rigorous imprisonment after holding them guilty under the SC/ST Atrocities Act-1989 and amended Act of 2015.

Along with the Chief Justice of India, six judges - Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J. Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph - had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan in February after he had named 20 "corrupt judges," seeking a probe against them.

Justice Karnan had alleged this was done because he is a Dalit.

Justice Karnan earlier on May 2 directed the court's registrar to issue non-bailable warrant against these seven Supreme Court judges.

He tagged the apex court judges as 'accused' for not being present.

On May 1, in response to the apex court ordering an examination of his 'mental health', Justice Karnan asserted that he would issue a suo moto suspension order against West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) if he forcefully conducted a medical checkup.

Karnan further asserted that the DGP should take all the seven accused judges for medical test too.

Earlier, the apex court constituted a medical board to examine the mental condition of Justice Karnan on May 5 and also directed the DG West Bengal to assist the medical board to get justice Karnan examined.

The apex court said in its order that High Courts, any tribunal and authority would not take any cognizance on the orders passed by Justice Karnan.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, the apex court had invoked its powers to initiate contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan, for writing letters casting aspersions on several judges.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulation of disparaging letters against sitting High Court judges of the Madras High Court. He also allegedly wrote about Supreme Court judges in his letters to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Tags: justice karnan, js khehar, supreme court, cs karnan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Justice Karnan

Justice Karnan very much in Tamil Nadu, says police official

Nedumpara presented Justice Karnan's petition for 'recall' of the jail sentence before the Supreme Court on Thursday.
12 May 2017 3:16 AM
Justice C S Karnan of Calcutta High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Karnan moves SC, seeks recall of 6-month jail term order

Earlier, reports suggested that he was 'hiding' in Bangladesh or Nepal, but his counsel has said he is in Chennai.
11 May 2017 4:32 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pulls a casting coup by roping Ranveer, Ranbir and Deepika in?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
 

Video: Bihar teenager branded 'ghost boy' due to tumours covering his face

Everyone runs away on seeing him (Photo: YouTube)
 

South Korea's prez scraps state textbooks to ‘normalise history education’

South Korean President Moon Jae-In. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Oppn coming together to save political existence: Vijayvargiya on Prez polls

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Posters of Lt. Ummer Fayaz's 'killers' appear in Shopian

Fayaz, a Rajputana Rifles officer, was kidnapped from a relative's home and killed. (Photo: File)

Video: Cow vigilantes thrash 5 people for buffalo slaughter

A huge crowd of protesters had converged on the spot after which the cow vigilantes started thrashing those slaughtering the buffalo. (Photo: ANI)

My son is an agent of truth: Kapil Mishra's mother to Kejriwal in open letter

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's mother writes a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading lies regarding her son. (Photo: ANI/Twitter/@BharatPolls)

Triple talaq ban will 'not benefit' Muslim women: AIMPLB leader Umari

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Vice-President Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umari. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham