Rajasthan: Uncemented wall led to 26 deaths at marriage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 12, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 3:01 am IST
The police have booked owners of the marriage garden, Sharanlal Sharma and Vinod Kumar.
People clear the debris of the wall collapse that killed 26 people during a marriage in Bharatpur. (Photo: PTI)
Jaipur: A marriage garden turned into a burial for 26 people when a wall collapsed on them on Wednesday night in Bharatpur.

The victims were attending a wedding in Annapurna Marriage Garden where the accident occurred. According to preliminary investigations the construction of the building was not just illegal but the wall that took so many lives had no proper structure to support it.

The police have booked owners of the marriage garden, Sharanlal Sharma and Vinod Kumar.

Sources said, 26 people had been killed and nearly 30 were injured when the 90-feet long and 14-feet high wall collapsed on them following heavy rain and storm on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has revealed that the wall’s construction was faulty as it was built by uncemented bricks without any additional support of pillars and beam, which is why it couldn’t withstand the heavy rain and storm.

The death toll would have been higher but fortunately the groom’s family had not arrived at that time and only the bride’s family, relatives and friends were present at the marriage garden.

Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

