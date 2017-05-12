Nation, Current Affairs

National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul to face IT probe after Delhi HC order

ANI
Published May 12, 2017, 12:34 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Earlier, Patiala House court had allowed investigation of Gandhis in the case, which was challenged at Delhi HC.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a blow to the Gandhis, the Delhi High court on Friday allowed an Income Tax investigation into the National Herald case.

Following the order, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi will face trial.

Earlier, Patiala House court had allowed investigation of Gandhis in the case, which was challenged at Delhi HC.

The Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi had opposed as “vague and devoid of material particulars” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking summoning of witnesses in the National Herald case.

The Gandhis, who are accused in the case along with some other Congress leaders, contended that Swamy’s plea was “in the nature of a fishing and roving enquiry which is not permissible in law”. The submissions were made in the reply filed to Swamy’s list of witnesses and other evidence given to metropolitan magistrate Lovleen in the case.

“The application preferred by the complainant (Swamy) is vague and devoid of material particulars and is in the nature of a fishing and roving enquiry which is not permissible in law.”

“Swamy has proceeded to enlist the witnesses and enumerate a number of documents without divulging the dates or relevant period for most of the documents sought to be summoned through the said witnesses,” the written reply filed by the accused said.

The court, thereafter, listed the matter for further hearing on 22 April after Swamy sought time to go through the submissions made before arguments on the matter could begin. The accused claimed, “Swamy, through this application, is seeking to summon witnesses and call for documents without divulging their necessity and desirability on the basis of the allegations made by him in the complaint.

“The persistent attempt on the part of the complainant to have access the documents is clearly an attempt to make out a new case which is impermissible in law,” they said.

Swamy, in his private criminal complaint, has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt. Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs90.25 crore which Associate Journals Ltd (AJL) owed to the Congress.

The Gandhis and other accused—Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda—have denied the allegations levelled against them. The court had summoned the accused persons, besides YI on 26 June, 2014. On 19 December, 2015, it had granted bail to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summons. Pitroda was granted bail on 20 February, 2016 when he had appeared in the court.

Swamy had on 10 February filed the list of witnesses before the court which had on 26 December last year given him the last opportunity to submit the list. The list includes the names of eleven persons including All India Congress Committee’s general secretary Janardan Dwivedi, several officials of AJL and government officials.

In a relief to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the court had earlier rejected “as fishing enquiry” a plea of Swamy seeking a direction to the Congress party and AJL to produce certain records relating to the case. Sonia, Rahul, Vora (AICC treasurer), Fernandes (AICC general secretary), Dubey and Pitroda were summoned for alleged offences under section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) read with section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Tags: national herald case, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, income tax department, delhi hc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

National Herald case: Swamy to approach SC after Delhi HC dismisses plea

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed Swamy’s plea seeking certain documents from the Congress party in the National Herald case.
26 Dec 2016 6:22 PM
Announcing the launch, its website carried a cartoon captioned -

National Herald stages comeback with digital version

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said the relaunch is a befitting tribute to Nehru on his anniversary.
14 Nov 2016 3:08 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mural of saintly pope kissing devilish Trump appears in Rome

A mural signed by 'TV Boy' and depicting Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump kissing, is seen on a wall in downtown Rome. (Photo: AP)
 

Tiger cub named Baahubali at Nandakanan Zoo in Orissa

The zoo wanted to keep the name as it denotes prowess and valour and because it was born to a wild tiger. (Photo: Twitter)
 

NASA must ditch ISS to get to Mars: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin

(Image: Buzz Aldrin/Facebook)
 

Video | Apple is teaching you "How to shoot" on iPhone camera

Apple iPhone 7
 

It was claimed that AbRam was love child of my 15-year-old son Aryan: SRK at TED Talk

Shah Rukh Khan, his sons Aryan and AbRam Khan.
 

Video: Man jumping into 1000 mousetraps is the craziest thing you will see today

The video has now gone viral with over 7.1 million views and people are totally freaking out at the kind of stunt they did. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ceasefire violations sign of Pak's weakness: MHA MoS Hansraj Ahir

Representational image (Photo: File)

Pak violates ceasefire in Arnia sector, BSF retaliates

Representational image (Photo: File)

Haryana: Baby snake found in govt school’s mid-day meal

The other schools, where the same food was supplied, were also apprised about the same. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: TD NRIs lodge complaint over anonymous email

Telugu Desam Party

Pak shelling: J&K govt shuts schools along LoC in Rajouri for 2 days

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham