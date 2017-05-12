Issue new licenses for abattoirs, renew old ones: Allahabad HC to UP govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to issue new meat licenses and renew the old ones in the slaughterhouses case.

The High Court observed that it is the responsibility of the local body to construct slaughterhouses.

The High Court has sought for information from the government and related departments on July 17.

The ban on legal as well as illegal abattoirs was one of the main agendas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto in the recently concluded elections.

Keeping his word, a day after Yogi Adityanath took charge as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, illegal slaughter houses were sealed in Allahabad and other places across the state.

A large number of illegal slaughterhouses have already been shut across the state.

In an official release, the state asked closure of illegal slaughter houses in view of the overall public order, safety and health of the general public.

After the an official release by the state government, the slaughter house owners and meat sellers in Uttar Pradesh have closed their shops following an indefinite strike call by different associations.

The strike was against the government's crackdown on illegal slaughter houses and retail meat shops.

According to reports, slaughter house owners and meat retailers protested against raids by municipal authorities and police, alleging exploitation by the authorities.

They had complained that they are being raided by police despite valid licenses.