Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai court issues warrant against Dhinakaran in FERA violation case

PTI
Published May 12, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Dhinakaran has been lodged in Tihar jail following his arrest in a case involving his alleged bid to to bribe an EC official.
AIADMK (Amma) deputy chief TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK (Amma) deputy chief TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A city court on Friday ordered production of AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran before it from Tihar jail in New Delhi to face its proceedings in a FERA violation case against him.

Economic offences court-II Judge S Malarmathi issued a Prisoner on Transit (PT) warrant against Dhinakaran to enable Enforcement Directorate to bring him to Channai court from Tihar jail.

Dhinakaran has been lodged in Tihar jail following his arrest in a case involving his alleged bid to to bribe an Election Commission of India official to secure the AIADMK's ‘Two Leaves’ poll symbol for Amma faction of the party.

Dhinakaran is facing two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) in 1994.

On April 19, the economic offences court had framed charges against Dhinakaran for FERA violation in the Dipper investment case in which he has been accused by the ED of transferring USD one crore illegally.

The second case pertains to the transfer of 44.37 lakh pounds through West Bank Ltd, Ireland, allegedly breaching FERA provisions.

As the Delhi police has arrested him in the alleged bribery bid case, he had not appeared before the court for framing of charges in the second case.

The public prosecutor for ED submitted details of his arrest following which the judge issued the PT warrant to enable the ED to produce him before the court on June 8.

The judge then adjourned the matter to the same date.

Dhinakaran was arrested in Delhi on April 25 the night after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe an unidentified EC official to get the undivided AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' election symbol.

His faction hoped to obtain the symbol for a bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu which was later cancelled by the Election Commission (EC). He is in judicial custody till May 15.

Tags: aiadmk amma, fera case, enforcement directorate, ttv dhinakaran, two leaves
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches its latest Z4 with Tizen 3.0

The Samsung Z4 is first Tizen powered phone to feature a 2.5D curved glass display.
 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pulls a casting coup by roping Ranveer, Ranbir and Deepika in?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After EC's 'Hackathon' meeting, Oppn parties split on EVMs

Election Commission holds an all-party meeting regarding EVM issue and other electoral reforms in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Govt to implement interim measures to curb online child sexual abuse

Implementation of IWF Resources will result in the relevant content being blocked or removed on an ongoing basis. (Photo: File/Representational)

UP: Muslim woman tries to immolate herself in police station over triple talaq

Police immediately swung into action and stopped the woman from ending her life, and later lodged an FIR against her husband and mother-in-law Mukhtari Begam for demanding dowry and on other charges. (Photo: File)

Malegaon blasts: Won't oppose Sadhvi's discharge application, NIA tells court

The Malegaon blast case victims will now be moving the Supreme Court challenging Thakur's bail. (Photo: File)

Arunachal becomes 2nd state in North East, 12th in India to ratify GST bill

GST will greatly help in removing economic distortions and in development of a common national market, Khandu said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham