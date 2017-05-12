Ceasefire violations sign of Pak's weakness: MHA MoS Hansraj Ahir

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Dubbing the steady stream of cease-fire violations, infiltrations and support to stone-pelting in the Valley as a 'sign of weakness' by Pakistan, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Friday said the Defence Ministry is ready to give an appropriate response to Islamabad on all counts.

"Pakistan killed Ummer Fayaz and it is very saddening indeed. Our agency is working on this and the Defence Ministry is also ready to give an appropriate response to Pakistan," Ahir said.

Earlier, Ahir had asserted that India's patience must not be viewed as its weakness, adding that the government will come to a conclusion on ways to stop repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

"We are not weak, we are working with patience. We do not want to hurt any civilian. Our army is working well. The government will soon take a decision in connection with the ceasefire violations by Pakistan, "Ahir said.

Once again Pakistan violated ceasefire on Friday morning by opening fire as a warning to the Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today morning Pak Rangers fired few bullets warning our troops working ahead of fence with tractor in Arnia area and our troops also retaliated with few rounds of fire," said the BSF in a statement.

Few shells of small mortar firing also took place from both sides but no loss and damage have been reported so far.

Earlier, two Pakistan Army soldiers were injured in retaliatory firing from the Indian side post a ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

A woman was killed and her husband was injured in the ceasefire violation. Pakistani troops reportedly fired 120 mm mortars early morning in the area.

Indian Home Minister Rajanth Singh had said earlier that he has given the BSF a 'free hand' in dealing effectively with Pakistan over cross-border firing.

"There is my standing order to the director-general of the Border Security Force ( BSF) that first bullet shouldn't be fired from our side but if Pakistan fires bullet then bullets fired from our side shouldn't be counted," he said.