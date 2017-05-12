Nation, Current Affairs

BJP-led NDA govt is illegal, won't take orders from them: Imam Barkati

ANI
Published May 12, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Barkati said the red beacon is his privilege as a religious leader and he won't take orders from the Centre against its use.
Shahi Imam of the Tipu Sultan Masjid Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati. (Photo: PTI)
 Shahi Imam of the Tipu Sultan Masjid Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati on Friday again said that nobody could remove the red beacon from his car.

The Shahi Imam of the Tipu Sultan Masjid, asserted that he has been using the red beacon for decades and he wouldn't take orders from the Centre. He said as a religious leader, using the red beacon is his privilege.

Imam Barkati said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government are illegal. "If they are troubling me so much, I don't know how much common Muslims must be suffering.

He further added that, "The aim of the RSS is to build Hindustan into a Hindu Rashtra and I oppose it".

On Friday an FIR was lodged against Maulana Barkati after a BJP leader Suraj Kumar Singh registered complaint against him for not complying with the Center's ban on the use of the red beacon.

Tags: red beacon ban, shahi imam, tipu sultan masjid, bjp-rss, imam barkati, modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pulls a casting coup by roping Ranveer, Ranbir and Deepika in?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
 

Video: Bihar teenager branded 'ghost boy' due to tumours covering his face

Everyone runs away on seeing him (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After EC's 'Hackathon' meeting, Oppn parties split on EVMs

Election Commission holds an all-party meeting regarding EVM issue and other electoral reforms in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Govt to implement interim measures to curb online child sexual abuse

Implementation of IWF Resources will result in the relevant content being blocked or removed on an ongoing basis. (Photo: File/Representational)

UP: Muslim woman tries to immolate herself in police station over triple talaq

Police immediately swung into action and stopped the woman from ending her life, and later lodged an FIR against her husband and mother-in-law Mukhtari Begam for demanding dowry and on other charges. (Photo: File)

Malegaon blasts: Won't oppose Sadhvi's discharge application, NIA tells court

The Malegaon blast case victims will now be moving the Supreme Court challenging Thakur's bail. (Photo: File)

Arunachal becomes 2nd state in North East, 12th in India to ratify GST bill

GST will greatly help in removing economic distortions and in development of a common national market, Khandu said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham