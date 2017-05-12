BJP-led NDA govt is illegal, won't take orders from them: Imam Barkati

Kolkata: Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati on Friday again said that nobody could remove the red beacon from his car.

The Shahi Imam of the Tipu Sultan Masjid, asserted that he has been using the red beacon for decades and he wouldn't take orders from the Centre. He said as a religious leader, using the red beacon is his privilege.

Imam Barkati said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government are illegal. "If they are troubling me so much, I don't know how much common Muslims must be suffering.

He further added that, "The aim of the RSS is to build Hindustan into a Hindu Rashtra and I oppose it".

On Friday an FIR was lodged against Maulana Barkati after a BJP leader Suraj Kumar Singh registered complaint against him for not complying with the Center's ban on the use of the red beacon.