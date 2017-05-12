Amit Shah’s Telangana visit will focus on Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Telangana and will spend almost three days in Nalgonda district, where he will visit one village every day in a door to door campaign to win votes for the BJP.

Confirming his visit, BJP Legislature Party leader G Kishen Reddy said on Thursday that Mr Shah will arrive in Hyderabad on May 22 morning and will drive straight from the airport to a village near Nalgonda district headquarters. He will then tour the village till afternoon, meet the villagers, and have lunch with them, in what is now a well defined strategy of his to bring all states under the BJP banner.

He will return to Nalgonda in the evening, have meetings with the BJP state executive, office bearers, constituency in-charges and others. On May 23, he will visit another village and return to Nalgonda to continue strategy meetings with party leaders.

On the third day, the visit to a village will be followed by a meeting with booth level workers in the Karvan area in Hyderabad. He will leave for Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on May 25.

Mr Shah has been directing party leaders to reach into villages in Telangana and campaign door-to-door. He is expected to scrutinise the reports from party in-charges on what has been done to date. Telangana is one of the states where Mr Shah has called upon party workers to exp-and the party base so that the party returns to power in 2019.

Unlike AP, where the BJP had an alliance with the TD, in Telangana there is no party that the BJP can tie up with, and it can only grow on its own. This is the message Mr Shah will convey during his visit, said party sources.