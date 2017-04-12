 LIVE !  :  Rohit sharma and David Warner are set to go up in arms against each other on Wednesday, at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: AFP/ BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma and co look to halt Sunrisers juggernaut
 
Nation, Current Affairs

You cannot scare me: Mamata on BJP leader's Rs 11 lakh bounty

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 12, 2017, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 7:12 pm IST
But a Muslim cleric known for issuing fatwas against PM Modi and Salman Rushdie in turn placed a bounty on the BJP leader's head.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Domkal (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said one can threaten or call her names, but cannot scare her.

Her remarks came after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader placed a Rs 11 lakh bounty on her head, drawing condemnation across the political spectrum. 

Without naming anyone, Banerjee said, "They can abuse me, vilify me and conspire against me. They can abuse me as much as they want. I pray to God to forgive them. They do not know what they are saying. I will not say anything more."

Subsequently on Wednesday, Muslim cleric Nur-ur Rehman Barkati made a counter-offer of Rs 22 lakh for beheading BJP youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney, who announced the bounty of Rs 11 lakh. The cleric is widely known for issuing fatwas against eminent political leaders and like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and authors like Salman Rushdie.

In an apparent reference to the Hindutva brigade, she told a public meeting in Domkal of Murshidabad, "If anyone says that being a Hindu I can't go to a mosque or a church, it cannot be so. I am committed to the people. I am committed to protect everyone. There is no use threatening me.

"The more you threaten or call me names, the more I will proceed... Your criticism will be blessings for us. That will help us move forward. Now we are in Bengal. We will move to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and then to Delhi," she said.

She also reiterated that the people would decide what they want to eat or what they wear. No political party can decide that, she said and asked the people not to get provoked by any instigation.

"Do not fall prey to false propaganda spread through the Internet and social networking site. Social networks have been used to spread false rumours in lieu of money. Huge funds from abroad are coming in for this.

"Don't be scared. Always remember that I am there as your biggest custodian," Banerjee said.

Referring to the brandishing of swords at Ram Navami processions by RSS affiliates, she said, "Some locals have popped up suddenly asking people to play with swords. That's not Bengal's culture," adding "Let them learn Bengal's culture first, then comment about the state".

"There is no need to give importance to them," she said.

Tags: mamata banerjee, bjp, yogesh varshney, bounty on mamata, nur-ur rehman barkati
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: AP)

BJP disowns WB leader who offered Rs 11 lakh reward for beheading Mamata

I condemn this type of statement and Bengal govt can take action, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
12 Apr 2017 12:14 PM
Samajwadi Party members Jaya Bachchan speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

You protect cows, not women: Jaya on BJP leader's bounty on Mamata

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly intervened in Bachchan's speech, claiming she was beaten up by 'TMC goons' and Mamata must answer.
12 Apr 2017 3:10 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Govt must take action: Lok Sabha condemns offer of bounty on Mamata's head

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said his party fully associated with the sentiment and such incident must not happen anywhere.
12 Apr 2017 12:45 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man makes 'ice pops' using condoms to heal wife's vagina post childbirth

It can help with bruises and swelling (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Man throws cigarette butt in sewer hole causing it to explode

The man was thrown to the ground (Photo: YouTube)
 

Abhay Deol slams SRK, Deepika, Shahid, others for endorsing fairness products

Abhay Deol did not mince his words one bit.
 

This is the next best feature in iPhone 8

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Bangladesh's Sujon Mahmud creates unique record by conceding 92 runs off 4 balls

In the 50-over match of Dhaka Second Division League on Tuesday, Lalmatia Club were dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom Cricketers reached 92-0 off just four balls. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta condole demise of BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta

Under Akhilesh Das Gupta's tenure, India bagged the rights to host marquee BWF events like the 2014 Thomas/Uber Cup and the Super Series, while Syed Modi international was upgraded to a Grand Prix gold status. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dainik Bhaskar Group Chairman Ramesh Agrawal passes away

Dainik Bhaskar Group's chairman Ramesh Chandra Agrawal (Photo: File)

Sri Sri’s Art of Living destroyed Yamuna floodplains: NGT

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)

Video: Army jawan kicked by civilian; shows restraint, walks ahead calmly

The video shows the Jawan walking when suddenly a civilian attacks the soldier. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

PM questions Oppn over stalling of OBC Bill in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

DMK leaders meet Governor Rao, demands dismissal of TN CM

Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham