Why former UP CMs not vacated their government bungalows? asks SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the urban development ministry as to why former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, have not vacated their government bungalows allotted to them for life.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A.M. Kanwilkar and M.M. Shantanagouder issued notice to the Director of Estates, urban development ministry seeking its response on the contempt petition filed by Lok Prahari, NGO, through Satya Narain Shukla pointing out that former CMs had not vacated the accommodation despite the order passed in August 2016 asking them to vacate in two months.

The court in August 2016 had allowed a plea filed by the NGO in 2004 challenging the provisions of a UP legislation and the rules, providing for allotment of government accommodation to ex-CMs, including N.D. Tiwari, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav.