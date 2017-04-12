We acted on promise of India’s garibi hatao: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting a day before the Parliamentary session ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday referred to the party’s victory in the recent state Assembly elections and credited his government’s “delivery” on its pro-poor schemes for people’s trust in it.

The Prime Minister said a “positive” public mood in favour of the Centre’s ruling dispensation pervaded the country as its completes three years in office next month and pitched for a harder push to the reforms and development agenda.

He asked party MPs to claim credit for the government’s achievements, saying they will be its face when it fights the next elections.

“This is a golden opportunity for us to lift the lives of the poor, the deprived... This is the time for doing more development and reforms,” he said.

The BJP MPs were also informed about the month-long programme to celebrate the government’s third anniversary from May 24. Mr Modi told them that the promise of garibi hatao (a slogan coined by Indira Gandhi) remained a catchphrase till his government assumed office and began acting on it.

People are witnessing such development for the first time, he said. The hope people had from his government when it came to power in 2014 has changed into trust due to the work done by it, the Prime Minister said.

Briefing mediapersons following the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said Mr Modi called the Budget Session “very constructive” with the Lok Sabha passing 21 Bills and the Rajya Sabha 14. These include the crucial GST Bills and also the politically important OBC Bill.

Referring to the massive win for BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Prime Minister said it reflected how people’s hope in his government has turned into confidence.

Information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who also addressed the meeting, outlined the one-month third anniversary programme, Kumar said.

From the party MPs to chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and office-bearers, all will travel across the country during the exercise.

Heaping praise on Mr Modi, Mr Naidu referred to Monday night’s meeting of 33 NDA constituents where important allies spoke about his “transformative” leadership.